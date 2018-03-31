a16z Video: Pande and Conde on Players and Paths for Healthcare Startups

We’re beginning to see forces of biology coming into computer science — and vice versa. The creation of each new technology enables a tool, a therapy, or a diagnostic: a cell, a protein, even an app. The chronology that facilitates this can seem perhaps straightforward in steps, but underneath lies pretty complex process.

a16z general partners Vijay Pande and Jorge Conde give a quick overview in this hallway conversation on who the stakeholders are in this process — and what exactly is the process from inception to approval to market? The healthcare space is much more complicated from B2B or B2C. What are the steps involved in the path to market in each category, and how do go to market models differ? What should founders know at the beginning of each path?