a16z Podcast: Shifting Risk Mindsets

What challenges do first-time founders or tech founders encounter when building companies in the bio space, and how do they differ from traditional tech companies? In this hallway-style conversation (originally recorded as a video), a16z bio team partners — including general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande, with Jeff Low — discuss the mindset shifts involved in building bio (and especially therapeutics) companies.

They cover everything from different paths to market and different partnerships (including pharma) to different timelines and milestones for validating the product and business itself. And, finally, how do we get to common language that bridges the worlds of tech and bio?