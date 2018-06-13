a16z Podcast: Tech Under Construction: Flows

By definition, construction has been one of the ‘brick-and-mortar’ industries most resistant to innovation and change over the last decades. So how are new technologies beginning to transform the most brick-and-mortar of the brick-and-mortar industries?

This conversation with Tracy Young, cofounder and CEO of PlanGrid; Greg Lynn, Architect, Professor at UCLA, and Co-Founder of Piaggio Fast Forward; Gina Neff, Sociologist at Oxford University; and a16z’s Hanne Tidnam looks at the challenges in the industry, why information flow has been so problematic for so long, why productivity in construction has decreased while it has risen in almost all other industries around it, how information flow and coordination flow (or don’t!) — and how new technologies are beginning to change those flows and make meaningful inroads into the construction process.