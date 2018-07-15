An Intro to Crypto: Building Companies, from People to Code

watch time: 27 minutes

Whether it’s sharing the decision-making behind joining a crypto company to the perspectives of a passionate early adopters (or relative latecomer), this panel — part of an “Intro to Crypto” event that Andreessen Horowitz and #Angels put on in April 2018 — covers what it takes to build companies in crypto, from people to code.

Why crypto? What was the biggest surprise in the space? Do the same skills from other domains apply? This discussion, moderated by Kim Milosevich, explores these questions with Coinbase VP of Operations Tina Bhatnagar; CEO and founder of TruStory engineer Preethi Kasireddy; and Lily Liu, co-founder at Earn.com.