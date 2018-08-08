a16z Podcast: The Basics of Growth — User Acquisition

Growth is one of the most top of mind questions for entrepreneurs building startups of all kinds (and especially consumer ones) — but how does one go beyond a mindset of “growth hacking” to thinking about growth more systemically and holistically? What are the key metrics to know; why; and how?

This episode of the a16z Podcast — one of two in a series — focuses on the user acquisition aspect of growth, followed by engagement and retention in the next episode. Featuring a16z general partners Andrew Chen and Jeff Jordan, in conversation with Sonal Chokshi, the discussion also covers the nuances of paid vs. organic marketing (and the perils of blended CAC); the role of network effects; where does customer lifetime value (LTV) come in; and much more. Because at the end of the day, businesses don’t grow themselves…