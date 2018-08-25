a16z Podcast: When Organic Growth Goes Enterprise

What happens when the bottoms up, organic growth usually associated with consumer companies starts to go…. enterprise? Part of our continuing series on growth, this episode is an inquiry into the increasing trend of enterprise growth shifting more bottoms up, with a16z General Partners Martin Casado, Andrew Chen, DocSend CEO and co-founder Russ Heddleston in conversation with a16z’s Hanne Tidnam.

So what exactly does that more bottoms up growth for enterprise look like? How does organic growth map into the direct sales model we traditionally see in enterprise? How does it affect company building? How does it change how we evaluate growth, what do we look at — and can do those two different models work best together?