watch time: 2:30 minutes

How do you sell into what markets — what are you selling, and what are your routes to market? And how does the sales “coverage matrix” shape your sales org and where you invest resources? This video shares the fundamentals startup founders need to know to figure out what you are selling to whom. You can watch this entire series of snack-sized videos, or mix-and-match your own playlist of topics for your particular questions and company needs.