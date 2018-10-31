Software-Related Forum Posts Through the Years (and the 10th Anniversary of the Bitcoin Whitepaper)

1/ There have been many great software-related forum posts over the years. Some favorites…

2/ Tim Berners Lee, proposing the World Wide Web in 1991. “The project started with the philosophy that much academic information should be freely available to anyone.”

https://groups.google.com/forum/m/#!msg/alt.hypertext/eCTkkOoWTAY/bJGhZyooXzkJ

3/ Linus Torvalds proposing Linux, also in 1991. “I’m doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones.”

http://web.archive.org/web/20100104211620/http://www.linux.org/people/linus_post.html

4/ Marc Andreessen proposing images for web browsers, in 1993. “I’d like to propose a new, optional HTML tag: IMG”

http://1997.webhistory.org/www.lists/www-talk.1993q1/0182.html

5/ And, of course, Satoshi proposing Bitcoin, 10 years ago today. “A purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without the burdens of going through a financial institution“

http://article.gmane.org/gmane.comp.encryption.general/12588/