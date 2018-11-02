Debating Crypto: Katie Haun vs. Paul Krugman (3 of 3)

watch time: 39 minutes
This “Let’s Settle This” debate (hosted by Versus by KIO Networks) between a16z crypto general partner Katie Haun and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman took place in front of bankers, business leaders, and other audience members based primarily in Mexico, in September 2018.
The two — in conversation with business journalist Rodrigo Pacheco — cover everything from the question of “intrinsic value” to the problem of volatility to issues in scaling, consensus, and more.
You can see Katie Haun’s case for crypto here, and Paul Krugman’s case against crypto, here.
The content provided here is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase any investment solution or a recommendation to buy or sell a security; nor it is to be taken as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. In fact, none of the information in this or other content on a16zcrypto.com should be relied on in any manner as advice. Please see https://a16zcrypto.com/disclosures/ for further information.