Beyond Cryptocurrencies

watch time: 15 minutes

From the quest for digital money and history of Bitcoin, to the emergence of Ethereum and smart contracts, this short presentation from Linda Xie (co-founder and managing director of Scalar Capital, and former product manager at Coinbase) covers a practical introduction and tour through key terms and concepts in the crypto(currencies, tokens, networks) space.

The talk was given at a16z’s annual innovation summit, which features invited speakers from various organizations discussing innovation and the evolution of tech trends. So beyond solving existing problems and use cases, what completely new applications does crypto also enable?