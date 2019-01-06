The Importance of Disease Selection

1/ A thought for early-stage bio companies on the eve of the upcoming # JPM19 networking bonanza in SF: Bio entrepreneurs, especially first-time founders, often underestimate the importance of analyzing and selecting potential disease areas.

2/ Your resources are (probably) finite. Your platform may have broad potential but if your goal is to develop therapeutics (Tx) or diagnostics (Dx), you need a rigorous process/framework for selecting disease indications. It should be an early core competency for your company.

3/ This is particularly important given how long, risky and expensive it can be to develop a new Tx or Dx. We’ve written previously on 16 pitfalls to avoid when building a computational Tx startup, many of which touch on this issue (especially #5).

4/ Can indication selection wait? Maybe, but strategy should inform (and be informed by) target diseases. Seek early signal that your tech is relevant for solving specific, important problems. Or you risk being perceived as a solution looking for a problem, a precarious situation.

