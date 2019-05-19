a16z Podcast: What Time Is It? From Technical to Product to Sales CEO

Since the startup (and founder) journey doesn’t go neatly linear from technical to product to sales, tightening one knob (whether engineering or marketing or pricing & packaging) creates slack in one of the other knobs, which demands turning to yet another knob. So how do you know what knob to focus on and when? How do you build the right team for the right play and at the right time?

It all depends on “What time is it”: where are you on the journey, and where do you want to go… In this episode of the a16z Podcast, general partner David Ulevitch (in conversation with Sonal Chokshi) shares hard-earned lessons on these top-of-mind questions for founders; as well as advice on other tricky topics, such as pricing and packaging, balancing between product visionary vs. product manager, how to manage your own time (and psychology!) as your company grows, and more. Much of this is based on his own up-and-down, inside-outside, big-small-big-small, long journey as CEO (and CTO) for the company he co-founded, OpenDNS.

The company was later acquired by Cisco after it pivoted from consumer to enterprise. Speaking of, what are the latest shifts and nuances in selling and buying enterprise products, beyond the phrase “consumerization of enterprise”? Or beyond the cliché of “design thinking” — how does one go beyond user experience and beyond things like fun gifs (which are pronounced, ahem, “jifs”) to focusing on the whole customer experience, and earning the right to be complicated? All this and more in this episode… plus the magic 5 words that will help any CEO (and anyone, really).

