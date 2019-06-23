Founding Stories: Anchorage

We continue our YouTube series “Founding Stories” with the story of Anchorage.

To set the stage, what do you do to keep a valuable asset safe? Well, if you were a pirate, you’d keep your booty in a locked treasure chest, assign a guard, and maybe bury the chest somewhere secret: X marks the spot!

Now flash forward to the modern age: how do you know you really own those stocks and mutual funds you bought? As it turns out, there is a complex set of technology, regulations, laws, and procedures that your broker follows to make sure they are keeping your holdings safe. When they do this, they are acting as a financial custodian.

Now flash forward again to the cryptocurrency era with its private keys, multiple cryptocurrencies, new ways to vote, and other complexities. We need to rethink the roles, technologies, and processes for a cryptocurrency custodian, and that’s exactly what Anchorage is doing.

In this video, a16z General Partner Chris Dixon talks with the co-founders of Anchorage Diogo Monica and Nathan McCauley about:

What they learned building out security engineering practices and technology at Square and Docker

The founding story of Anchorage

What custodians do, and the new responsibilities of a crypto custodian

How crypto custodians can help unlock more engagement from traditional financial institutions

What Libra is, why Anchorage decided to join the Libra Association as a founding member and what role the company will play in the new global cryptocurrency. (Full disclosure: a16z is also a founding member, as a16z General Partner Katie Haun describes.)

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments and certain publicly traded cryptocurrencies/ digital assets for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.