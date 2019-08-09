Video: Growth, Sales, and a New Era of B2B

by Martin Casado

Traditionally, consumer companies have had viral growth and network effects, while enterprise companies have been built brick by brick and sale by sale. But a new wave of B2B companies — Dropbox, Twilio, Atlassian, SurveyMonkey, GitHub — show that recently enterprise businesses have started to look a lot more like their consumer counterparts.

In this keynote talk from 4YFN 2019 in Barcelona, a16z General Partner Martin Casado explains the new enterprise go-to-market combination of bottoms up growth and traditional sales that is changing both the enterprise business model and the technology it sells.

 

August 9, 2019

Related Stories

Related Stories