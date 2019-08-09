Video: Growth, Sales, and a New Era of B2B

Traditionally, consumer companies have had viral growth and network effects, while enterprise companies have been built brick by brick and sale by sale. But a new wave of B2B companies — Dropbox, Twilio, Atlassian, SurveyMonkey, GitHub — show that recently enterprise businesses have started to look a lot more like their consumer counterparts.

In this keynote talk from 4YFN 2019 in Barcelona, a16z General Partner Martin Casado explains the new enterprise go-to-market combination of bottoms up growth and traditional sales that is changing both the enterprise business model and the technology it sells.