a16z Podcast: From the Internet’s Past to the Future of Crypto

What can we learn from the history of the internet for the future of crypto? In this episode of the a16z Podcast, general partner Katie Haun interviews a16z co-founder Marc Andreessen — and co-founder of Netscape, which helped popularize and mainstream the internet for many — and who also penned “Why Software is Eating the World” (in the Wall Street Journal in 2011) and “Why Bitcoin Matters” (in the New York Times in 2014).

This episode is based on a fireside chat between Katie and Marc at our inaugural Crypto Regulatory Summit, which brings together leading crypto experts and builders, other technologists, academics, industry executives, and government officials — along with forward-thinking regulators — to foster collaboration and the exchange of ideas around this important emerging industry.

Why is crypto an important evolution (or revolution) of the internet? What can entrepreneurs, corporations, and policymakers learn from the beginnings of the browser, e-commerce, and other examples about how emerging technologies move forward?