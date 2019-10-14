Blockchain Architectures for Scaling Applications

0/ One view in crypto is that a single blockchain (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) will someday emerge victorious and proceed to dominate all use cases. I disagree. It’s more likely that many networks will emerge as winners in their own subdomains of the crypto sphere. A monster thread.

One view in crypto is that a single blockchain (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) will someday emerge victorious and proceed to dominate all use cases. I disagree. It’s more likely that many networks will emerge as winners in their own subdomains of the crypto sphere A monster thread 👇 — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

1/ First, the basics: Cryptonetworks have the potential to evolve into the infrastructure of the next generation internet. Once this revolution has played out, there will exist applications as complex as Facebook that are decentralized and open source.

First, the basics: Cryptonetworks have the potential to evolve into the infrastructure of the next generation internet. Once this revolution has played out, there will exist applications as complex as Facebook that are decentralized and open sourcehttps://t.co/yv8cY38Yy2 — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

2/ Such applications will be owned and governed directly by their respective communities, rather than by single companies or institutions. In this new paradigm, developers, investors, and even users will all be stakeholders of the networks that they participate in.

Such applications will be owned and governed directly by their respective communities, rather than by single companies or institutions. In this new paradigm, developers, investors, and even users will all be stakeholders of the networks that they participate in. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

3/ And, because crypto-assets make it possible to directly capture some of the value that is created by open source, this vision is economically sustainable and self-reinforcing in a way that open source alone has never been.

And, because crypto-assets make it possible to directly capture some of the value that is created by open source, this vision is economically sustainable and self-reinforcing in a way that open source alone has never been. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

4/ The right cryptoeconomic incentives can encourage anyone in the world to contribute — be it with resources, ideas, code, or product. This, combined with crypto’s open source nature, has the potential to organize human cooperation at an unprecedented scale.

The right cryptoeconomic incentives can encourage anyone in the world to contribute — be it with resources, ideas, code, or product. This, combined with crypto's open source nature, has the potential to organize human cooperation at an unprecedented scale. https://t.co/MyvrN62eW3 — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

5/ For all of this to work, however, we need a kind of “world computer” that can run a special type of program — a program whose correct execution does not depend on the trustworthiness of any one entity, not even those who control the computers that run it.

For all of this to work, however, we need a kind of “world computer” that can run a special type of program — a program whose correct execution does not depend on the trustworthiness of any one entity, not even those who control the computers that run it. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

6/ Certain blockchains today have the ability to play the role of such a computer. The programs running on top of them (known today as “smart contracts”) are cryptographically and game theoretically guaranteed by the underlying blockchain to execute *as written*.

Certain blockchains today have the ability to play the role of such a computer. The programs running on top of them (known today as “smart contracts”) are cryptographically and game theoretically guaranteed by the underlying blockchain to execute *as written*. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

7/ Ethereum pioneered the first truly global, decentralized world computer by generalizing the ideas behind Bitcoin. Ever since its conception in 2014, it has unquestionably become one of the most important projects in the space.

Ethereum pioneered the first truly global, decentralized world computer by generalizing the ideas behind Bitcoin. Ever since its conception in 2014, it has unquestionably become one of the most important projects in the space. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

8/ The smart contracts that run on top of it today have proven to be powerful building blocks. Their trustless verifiability is the core reason why they can credibly disintermediate the organizations that today sit in the middle of many of our interactions.

The smart contracts that run on top of it today have proven to be powerful building blocks. Their trustless verifiability is the core reason why they can credibly disintermediate the organizations that today sit in the middle of many of our interactions. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

9/ The growing world of decentralized finance (DeFi), for example, has demonstrated that smart contracts on Ethereum can better encode a lot of the inefficient and error-prone logic that today runs inside of human brains within financial institutions.

The growing world of decentralized finance (DeFi), for example, has demonstrated that smart contracts on Ethereum can better encode a lot of the inefficient and error-prone logic that today runs inside of human brains within financial institutions. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

10/ As it turns out, highly formulaic contracts about things like fundraising, trading, lending, derivatives, payments, and insurance are often better expressed in code than in legalese (:

As it turns out, highly formulaic contracts about things like fundraising, trading, lending, derivatives, payments, and insurance are often better expressed in code than in legalese (: — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

11/ And, of course, it makes perfect sense that DeFi has emerged as the first crypto category to get some traction on top of Ethereum. DeFi’s requirements are well matched to Ethereum’s features and limitations.

And, of course, it makes perfect sense that DeFi has emerged as the first crypto category to get some traction on top of Ethereum. DeFi’s requirements are well matched to Ethereum’s features and limitations. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

12/ Having to wait a minute or two to take out a loan from @compoundfinance, for example, might not be ideal, but it’s still orders of magnitude better than having to deal with a bank. Ethereum’s performance limitations don’t really get in the way of that use case.

Having to wait a minute or two to take out a loan from @compoundfinance, for example, might not be ideal, but it’s still orders of magnitude better than having to deal with a bank. Ethereum’s performance limitations don’t really get in the way of that use case. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

13/ On the other hand, Ethereum’s strengths (its relative simplicity, uniform security model, and established track record) are the exact set of features that you would want as a developer if you’re building a high stakes financial application.

On the other hand, Ethereum’s strengths (its relative simplicity, uniform security model, and established track record) are the exact set of features that you would want as a developer if you’re building a high stakes financial application. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

14/ Other kinds of applications, however, will require different things from a blockchain.

Other kinds of applications, however, will require different things from a blockchain. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

15/ Let’s work through an example of a radically different approach to building a blockchain. But first, remember that none of the following should be taken as investment advice (for more info, see a16z.com/disclosures).

Let’s work through an example of a radically different approach to building a blockchain. But first, remember that none of the following should be taken as investment advice (for more info, see https://t.co/zqrz6aeVte). — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

16/ @a16z’s recent investment in @withflow_, a blockchain with an ingenious architecture, is a bet that the tradeoff space that blockchains inhabit is far too large and high dimensional for a single blockchain to span all of it.

@a16z’s recent investment in @withflow_, a blockchain with an ingenious architecture, is a bet that the tradeoff space that blockchains inhabit is far too large and high dimensional for a single blockchain to span all of it. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

17/ The team behind it is @dapper_labs. They have deep experience building crypto-enabled games (this is the team that built @CryptoKitties). The resulting architecture for Flow is optimized for mainstream consumer applications with a focus on games.

The team behind it is @dapper_labs. They have deep experience building crypto-enabled games (this is the team that built @CryptoKitties). The resulting architecture for Flow is optimized for mainstream consumer applications with a focus on games. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

18/ So, what exactly is different about it?

So, what exactly is different about it? — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

19/ The contrarian hypothesis at the heart of Flow’s architecture is that sharding is not the only viable approach to scaling a blockchain.

The contrarian hypothesis at the heart of Flow’s architecture is that sharding is not the only viable approach to scaling a blockchain. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

20/ The term “sharding” in crypto (and all of distributed systems) refers to the subdivision of a system into various smaller subsystems (“shards”) such that the total amount of work to be done can be split across them. Think of it as the divide and conquer approach to scalability.

The term “sharding” in crypto (and all of distributed systems) refers to the subdivision of a system into various smaller subsystems (“shards”) such that the total amount of work to be done can be split across them. Think of it as the divide and conquer approach to scalability. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

21/ A sharded architecture for a blockchain implies that each node is responsible for validating only a subset of the transactions validated by the whole network. This is in contrast to the way most blockchains work today, where every node must validate every transaction.

A sharded architecture for a blockchain implies that each node is responsible for validating only a subset of the transactions validated by the whole network. This is in contrast to the way most blockchains work today, where every node must validate every transaction. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

22/ One problem with sharding is that it creates greater complexity for developers. In a sharded world, even simple applications have to deal with the fact that different shards progress independently, so they are not automatically in sync with one another — they are asynchronous.

One problem with sharding is that it creates greater complexity for developers. In a sharded world, even simple applications have to deal with the fact that different shards progress independently, so they are not automatically in sync with one another — they are asynchronous. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

23/ This makes it harder to write applications that span shard boundaries or that build on top of other applications (perhaps built by other developers) that reside on different shards; it gets in the way of software composability.

This makes it harder to write applications that span shard boundaries or that build on top of other applications (perhaps built by other developers) that reside on different shards; it gets in the way of software composability:https://t.co/Ww4s5uIyuW — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

24/ All of that complexity might be warranted (or even necessary) for certain applications, but consumer apps like games (that depend on greater responsiveness and are often lower stakes) might be better served by a single shard architecture.

All of that complexity might be warranted (or even necessary) for certain applications, but consumer apps like games (that depend on greater responsiveness and are often lower stakes) might be better served by a single shard architecture. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

25/ So, is there a region in the tradeoff space that allows for that?

So, is there a region in the tradeoff space that allows for that? — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

26/ Just about every distributed computer system in history that has reached global scale has had to rely on sharding to some extent. No single router on the internet forwards every data packet. No single Google datacenter stores the entire index for the web.

Just about every distributed computer system in history that has reached global scale has had to rely on sharding to some extent. No single router on the internet forwards every data packet. No single Google datacenter stores the entire index for the web. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

27/ Nevertheless, while this may suggest that sharding will inevitably be part of the solution someday, we have only begun to explore the extent to which blockchains can scale without it. Flow has made great strides in that direction. How does it work?

Nevertheless, while this may suggest that sharding will inevitably be part of the solution someday, we have only begun to explore the extent to which blockchains can scale without it. Flow has made great strides in that direction. How does it work? — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

28/ For context, blockchain based networks tend to be subject to a tradeoff that is known as the scalability trilemma. It claims that blockchains can optimize for only two of the following three properties.

For context, blockchain based networks tend to be subject to a tradeoff that is known as the scalability trilemma. It claims that blockchains can optimize for only two of the following three properties: pic.twitter.com/w2ABWTGTe6 — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

29/ a/ Decentralization — The number of independent nodes that collectively have control over the network.

a/ Decentralization — The number of independent nodes that collectively have control over the network. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

30/ b/ Scalability — The network’s throughput (number of instructions processed per second).

b/ Scalability — The network’s throughput (number of instructions processed per second) — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

31/ c/ Security — The network’s ability to withstand attacks from adversaries with resources that are commensurate with those of the whole network combined.

c/ Security — The network’s ability to withstand attacks from adversaries with resources that are commensurate with those of the whole network combined. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

32/ The @dapper_labs team has conceived of an architecture for a blockchain wherein the separation of labor between nodes is vertical (across the different validation stages for each transaction) rather than horizontal (across different transactions, as with sharding).

The @dapper_labs team has conceived of an architecture for a blockchain wherein the separation of labor between nodes is vertical (across the different validation stages for each transaction) rather than horizontal (across different transactions, as with sharding). — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

33/ In other words, every node still participates in the validation of every transaction, but they do so only at one of the stages of validation. They can therefore specialize for — and greatly increase the efficiency of — their particular stage of focus.

In other words, every node still participates in the validation of every transaction, but they do so only at one of the stages of validation. They can therefore specialize for — and greatly increase the efficiency of — their particular stage of focus. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

34/ Crucially, this allows each class of node to fall into its own region of the Scalability Trilemma. The system as a whole can thereby get the best of all worlds.

Crucially, this allows each class of node to fall into its own region of the Scalability Trilemma. The system as a whole can thereby get the best of all worlds. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

35/ The team’s insight is that it is possible to split a traditional node in a blockchain like Ethereum into four different kinds of nodes, each with its own distinct role.

The team’s insight is that it is possible to split a traditional node in a blockchain like Ethereum into four different kinds of nodes, each with its own distinct role: pic.twitter.com/ClZS9sHG8U — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

36/ a/ Consensus Nodes are responsible for consensus in the network — that is, they decide what transactions make it onto the blockchain and in what order.

a/ Consensus Nodes are responsible for consensus in the network — that is, they decide what transactions make it onto the blockchain and in what order. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

37/ b/ Execution Nodes perform the computation associated with each transaction once their presence and order on the blockchain has been finalized by the Consensus Nodes.

b/ Execution Nodes perform the computation associated with each transaction once their presence and order on the blockchain has been finalized by the Consensus Nodes. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

38/ c/ Verification Nodes are responsible for keeping the Execution Nodes in check.

c/ Verification Nodes are responsible for keeping the Execution Nodes in check. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

39/ d/ And finally, Collection Nodes form a peer-to-peer network that offers the network connectivity and data availability.

d/ And finally, Collection Nodes form a peer-to-peer network that offers the network connectivity and data availability. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

40/ Consensus and Verification Nodes together are the foundation of security in the Flow network. They leverage cryptoeconomic incentives to hold the rest of the network accountable. Collection and Execution Nodes, on the other hand, allow the network to scale.

Consensus and Verification Nodes together are the foundation of security in the Flow network. They leverage cryptoeconomic incentives to hold the rest of the network accountable. Collection and Execution Nodes, on the other hand, allow the network to scale. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

41/ The beauty of this separation is that Consensus and Verification Nodes, whose role is the most critical for the integrity of the network, can optimize for the security + decentralization side of the triangle in the trilemma.

The beauty of this separation is that Consensus and Verification Nodes, whose role is the most critical for the integrity of the network, can optimize for the security + decentralization side of the triangle in the trilemma. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

42/ Execution and Collection Nodes, conversely, do work that is fully deterministic (making them less vulnerable to attack). Their work is also verified and held accountable by the other node types. They can therefore safely optimize for security + scalability.

Execution and Collection Nodes, conversely, do work that is fully deterministic (making them less vulnerable to attack). Their work is also verified and held accountable by the other node types. They can therefore safely optimize for security + scalability. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

43/ In fact, in order for the system to scale, Execution Nodes will likely be professionally managed datacenters — highly performant and well connected to the internet, albeit less decentralized than the other node types.

In fact, in order for the system to scale, Execution Nodes will likely be professionally managed datacenters — highly performant and well connected to the internet, albeit less decentralized than the other node types. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

44/ This clever separation of concerns is what allows Flow to bend the rules of the trilemma and scale beyond other blockchains but without sharding. It’s a great example of a system that, through ingenious architectural choices, lands in a different region of the tradeoff space.

This clever separation of concerns is what allows Flow to bend the rules of the trilemma and scale beyond other blockchains but without sharding. It’s a great example of a system that, through ingenious architectural choices, lands in a different region of the tradeoff space. — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

45/ Applications that greatly benefit from the developer ergonomics of a single shard and that depend on high throughput might find a comfortable home on Flow in the same way that DeFi has on Ethereum. To learn more about Flow, check out: withflow.org

Applications that greatly benefit from the developer ergonomics of a single shard and that depend on high throughput might find a comfortable home on Flow in the same way that DeFi has on Ethereum. To learn more about Flow, check out: https://t.co/ohgZ6BT9Aa — Ali Yahya (@ali01) October 7, 2019

46/ The architectural design space in crypto is broader than most people think. The landscape of applications to be built on top is broader still. It’s hard to imagine that one blockchain with its singular set of choices could come close to spanning the entire crypto universe. {fin}