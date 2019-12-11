Announcing Crypto Startup School Instructors

Last month we announced a16z Crypto Startup School — a part-time, seven-week educational program that will run from February 21 – April 3, 2020. Today, we are excited to share a list of instructors that will be featured in the program.
These teachers — top entrepreneurs, builders, investors and experts in the field — will help technologists explore the new design space unlocked by crypto networks, a new computing platform. They will share lessons they’ve learned, early best practices, new project ideas, and important considerations to help aspiring entrepreneurs and builders get started.
By sharing this knowledge, we hope to accelerate the rate of learning and grow the overall ecosystem of startups building in the space.
Crypto Startup School Instructors:
- Chris Dixon, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Dan Boneh, professor of computer science, Stanford University
- Balaji Srinivasan, angel investor and entrepreneur
- Josh Williams, co-founder and CEO, Forte
- Nitya Subramanian, product manager, Celo
- Ali Yahya, investment partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Sam Williams, co-founder, Arweave
- Robert Leshner, founder, Compound
- Jutta Steiner, CEO and founder, Parity Technologies
- Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder, Coinbase
- Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Katie Haun, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Brian Brooks, chief legal officer, Coinbase
- Jesse Walden, program manager, a16z Crypto Startup School
- Tina Ferguson, tech talent and people practices partner, Andreessen Horowitz
The newly announced instructors join 19 program mentors, announced last month, who will work closely with participants as they develop projects. The mentors are:
- Soona Amhaz, co-founder and partner, Token Daily Capital
- Morgan Beller, head of strategy, Calibra
- Jill Carlson, investor, Slow Ventures; co-founder, Open Money Initiative
- Avichal Garg, co-founder and managing partner, Electric Capital
- Dani Grant, analyst, Union Square Ventures
- Jacob Horne, product and venture, Coinbase
- Michael Jordan, investor, Galaxy Digital
- Spencer Noon, investor, DTC Capital
- Niraj Pant, partner, Polychain Capital
- Alex Pruden, investment partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner, Dragonfly Capital
- Dan Robinson, research partner, Paradigm
- Arianna Simpson, founder and managing director, Autonomous Partners
- Kartik Talwar, partner, ACapital Ventures
- Nick Tomaino, founder and general partner, 1confirmation
- Alok Vasudev, co-founder, Standard Crypto
- Linda Xie, co-founder and managing director, Scalar
A full list of topics, along with the application form and FAQ, can be found on the Crypto Startup School website.
We are accepting applications until Sunday, December 15 at 11:59pm PT — apply now!