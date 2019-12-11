Announcing Crypto Startup School Instructors

Last month we announced a16z Crypto Startup School — a part-time, seven-week educational program that will run from February 21 – April 3, 2020. Today, we are excited to share a list of instructors that will be featured in the program.

These teachers — top entrepreneurs, builders, investors and experts in the field — will help technologists explore the new design space unlocked by crypto networks, a new computing platform. They will share lessons they’ve learned, early best practices, new project ideas, and important considerations to help aspiring entrepreneurs and builders get started.

By sharing this knowledge, we hope to accelerate the rate of learning and grow the overall ecosystem of startups building in the space.



Crypto Startup School Instructors:

Chris Dixon, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Dan Boneh, professor of computer science, Stanford University

Balaji Srinivasan, angel investor and entrepreneur

Josh Williams, co-founder and CEO, Forte

Nitya Subramanian, product manager, Celo

Ali Yahya, investment partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Sam Williams, co-founder, Arweave

Robert Leshner, founder, Compound

Jutta Steiner, CEO and founder, Parity Technologies

Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder, Coinbase

Ben Horowitz, co-founder and general partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Katie Haun, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Brian Brooks, chief legal officer, Coinbase

Jesse Walden, program manager, a16z Crypto Startup School

Tina Ferguson, tech talent and people practices partner, Andreessen Horowitz

The newly announced instructors join 19 program mentors, announced last month, who will work closely with participants as they develop projects. The mentors are:

Soona Amhaz, co-founder and partner, Token Daily Capital

Morgan Beller, head of strategy, Calibra

Jill Carlson, investor, Slow Ventures; co-founder, Open Money Initiative

Avichal Garg, co-founder and managing partner, Electric Capital

Dani Grant, analyst, Union Square Ventures

Jacob Horne, product and venture, Coinbase

Michael Jordan, investor, Galaxy Digital

Spencer Noon, investor, DTC Capital

Niraj Pant, partner, Polychain Capital

Alex Pruden, investment partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner, Dragonfly Capital

Dan Robinson, research partner, Paradigm

Arianna Simpson, founder and managing director, Autonomous Partners

Kartik Talwar, partner, ACapital Ventures

Nick Tomaino, founder and general partner, 1confirmation

Alok Vasudev, co-founder, Standard Crypto

Linda Xie, co-founder and managing director, Scalar

A full list of topics, along with the application form and FAQ, can be found on the Crypto Startup School website.

We are accepting applications until Sunday, December 15 at 11:59pm PT — apply now!