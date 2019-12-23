Our Top 6 Crypto Posts of 2019

Crypto Glossary The rise of crypto has introduced into the tech world a new lexicon, often adapted from fields as diverse as cryptography, finance and game theory. From nodes and proof-of-work to the Byzantine Generals’ Problem and zero-knowledge proofs, we provide concise yet in-depth explanations to help navigate the quickly changing landscape.

A Green Beret’s Journey from Baghdad to Bitcoin Alex Pruden represents the fourth generation in his family to serve in the U.S.military. The former Green Beret, now a crypto partner with a16z, explains in this video from the a16z Summit conference how his service in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Turkey made him view cryptocurrency and blockchain technology as forces for global peace and prosperity.

Kik and the SEC: What’s Going On and What Does it Mean for Crypto? In the wake of the initial coin offering (ICO) boom of 2017, which included Kik’s $150 million raise, attention turned to how the Securities and Exchange Commission would view the new fundraising tool. A16z General Partner Katie Haun, a former federal prosecutor, explores in this post how SEC investigations happen, how network usage may impact whether cryptocurrencies are deemed securities, and what the industry might expect next.

From the early days of the web, innovation has been inevitable but unpredictable. In this video, Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Chris Dixon and Buzzfeed Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti discuss the early days of the Internet and social media, the potential of cryptocurrencies, and how it’s all leading to the next phase of technological convergence.

A16z and Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen and a16z General Partner Katie Haun discuss how regulation shaped the early days of the web and what crypto entrepreneurs might expect from policymakers as the technology matures.

Crypto is early in its development, and the challenges of scaling decentralized networks are still being worked out by developers, UX designers and others. A16z Operating Partner Frank Chen and Crypto Partner Ali Yahya explore the roadblocks to building out a new computing platform.