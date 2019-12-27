Our Top 15 Enterprise Posts of 2019

From big ideas to company-building tactics, we round up our best enterprise posts from 2019. If you like this, be sure to check out “The most overlooked trends in enterprise tech in 2019“, and subscribe to our newsletter for more in 2020.

Most data effects are really scale effects. If you’re a startup that assumes the data you’re collecting equals a durable moat, then you might underinvest in the other areas that actually do increase the defensibility of your business long term — verticalization, go-to-market dominance, post-sales account control, the winning brand, etc. So how can you establish more durable data moats, or at least figure out where data best plays into your strategy?

While open source has delivered amazing technological innovation, commercial innovation – most recently and notably the rise of software-as-a-service (SaaS) – has been just as vital to the success of the movement. And since open source is by definition software that is free for anyone to use, modify, and distribute, open source businesses have required different models and a different go to market than other kinds of software companies. Peter Levine has been working with open source as a developer, entrepreneur, and investor for more than thirty years, and in this post he provides a practical, end-to-end framework for turning an open source project into a successful business.

Traditionally, consumer companies have had viral growth and network effects, while enterprise companies have been built brick by brick and sale by sale. But a new wave of B2B companies — Dropbox, Twilio, Atlassian, SurveyMonkey, GitHub — show that recently enterprise businesses have started to look a lot more like their consumer counterparts. In this keynote talk from 4YFN 2019 in Barcelona, a16z General Partner Martin Casado explains the new go-to-market combination of bottom up growth and traditional sales that is changing both the enterprise business model and the technology it sells.

Since the startup (and founder) journey doesn’t go neatly linear from technical to product to sales, tightening one knob (whether engineering or marketing or pricing & packaging) creates slack in one of the other knobs, which demands turning to yet another knob. So how do you know what knob to focus on and when? How do you build the right team for the right play and at the right time? In this episode of the a16z Podcast, general partner David Ulevitch (in conversation with Sonal Chokshi) share advice on how to manage your own time (and psychology!) as your company grows and earning the right to build complex products.

How do you keep community engaged while building a business? What new opportunities does SaaS (software-as-a-service) present? And if you are a SaaS business, how should you approach cloud service companies, like Amazon Web Services (AWS)? In this podcast, Armon Dadgar, Cofounder and CTO of HashiCorp; Ali Ghodsi, CEO of Databricks; and a16z General Partner Peter Levine explain how they’ve turned open source projects into successful businesses.

After you establish a set of customers at a consistent price point, it’s almost always possible to get a customer at 10x the scale without major product or go-to-market shifts. This post covers why and how.

A number of macro trends – the move to cloud, AI/ML, the diseconomics of scale for data, a bottom-up go-to-market (GTM), and the shift from products to services – are creating a downward pressure on margins. Here’s a look at those factors and what they mean for how we should evaluate businesses.

AI has found its way into B2B, and it is rapidly transforming how we work and the software we use, across all industries and organizational functions. In this episode, Das Rush interviews Oleg Rogynskyy, founder of People.ai, an AI platform for sales and marketers, and Peter Lauten from the a16z Enterprise investing team about what the rise AI in B2B means for enterprises, workers, and startups. They explain why AI provides a strong first mover advantage to enterprises that adopt it early; how it can automate lower level tasks, maximize our focus, and, ultimately, make our work more meaningful; and provide a playbook for startups to seize the next AI opportunity.

As enterprises shift to cloud and SaaS technologies, misconfigured cloud services and applications are leaving too many unlocked doors. Security startups can help enterprises securely transition to cloud and SaaS technologies by providing a single control plane to manage cloud configurations. This post explains why this needs to be the next generation of cloud security startups.

What if you have a sharp understanding of the right product for the right user, but still lack a sense of the greater market opportunity of all the right users? What if it remains to be seen if there is a market beyond the 200 people you’ve found who love your product? The honest version of “we’ve got product-market fit on a small cohort of very early power users” is “we’ve got product-user fit.” In this post, we look at how to find product-user fit and how to turn it into product-market fit.

In that shift from product-market fit to product-market-SALES fit, how much should you optimize your go-to-market for product… and even the other way around? What does this mean for product design and product management? When should companies offer services? As for pricing, how do you know you’re not leaving value on the table?

Decision-making is changing across organizations of all sizes and types. It’s happening further down in organizations, using real-time data, and in many cases, being automated. These changes are creating opportunities for startups to re-tool the entire business intelligence data pipeline. Startups and open source projects are starting to enable this new style of decision-making with platform tools, “full stack” solutions for specific roles, and “full stack” solutions for specific industries.

Individual cybersecurity is now a critical part of enterprise security because when individual workers aren’t secure, the enterprise isn’t either. In this post, we lay out 16 practical steps you can take to secure your data, accounts, and devices.

To help startups navigate the risk and reward trade-offs of customer contracts, we interviewed lawyers, founders, and CROs about their experiences and what they learned about winning the deal without taking on contractual risk. In this post, we cover 16 of the most important sales contract clauses and how to approach each.

FedRAMP is an opportunity for enterprise SaaS startups to help the government move to the cloud. But what are the steps to certification? When and how should you bring a consultant, advisor, or third-party auditor into the process? How long does it take, really? And how does it affect your sales team? Most importantly, what is the best strategy for moving forward? (Hint: start with a customer). Lisa Hawke, VP of Security and Compliance at Everlaw, an a16z company, shares her expertise and their experience in navigating all this, as well as the resources below, in this episode of the a16z Podcast hosted by board partner Steven Sinofsky.