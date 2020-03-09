Monetization for Gamers in the New Cryptoeconomy

The combination of cloud, social, and mobile has turned gaming from a niche hobby into a massive industry. Now veteran gamer Kevin Chou is using blockchain technology to realign the economic relationships between game developers and their massive player base. In this presentation from the a16z Summit conference, learn how cryptoeconomic models can lead to better monetization and deeper engagement in your business, as well as new forms of collaboration, community, and creativity.

Highlights

How blockchain technology will provide economic opportunities for gamers across the globe. [0:34]

Kevin Chou shares his background in gaming from Kabam to his eSports team, Gen.G. [1:53]

Statistics about the gaming market and how it’s grown to generate more revenue YoY [3:15]

How blockchain could make monetization more accessible [4:30]

A brief insight into how early game design has scaled from 1 to thousands [4:47]

How EDM artist Marshmallo held a virtual concert in the game “Fortnite” and leveraged that into an increase in his monetized music streams. [5:59]

The ways people make a living in the gaming industry —through making the game themselves, professional esports, or streaming. [7:57]

Why it’s gotten harder to make a living in gaming [8:09]

How blockchain technology will revolutionize the gaming economy [9:04]

Three key economic opportunities in gaming that would be enabled by blockchain [9:13]

How blockchain will unlock real ownership for digital assets, create residual value for virtual items, andturn digital purchases into investments. [10:52]

An example of how you can use blockchain to verify provenance of digital assets used by professional eSports players [11:40]

How blockchain can capture the value that’s happening in peripheral markets [12:07]

The way blockchain would enable a new form of community economics in gaming. [14:01]