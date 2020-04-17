a16z Podcast: How the Passion Economy Is Redefining Work

Patreon cofounder and CTO Sam Yam and a16z consumer tech partner Li Jin join host Lauren Murrow to talk about the Passion Economy: the rise of online platforms that enable people to make a living off their unique interests and skills.

It’s a trend that’s become increasingly relevant as unemployment spikes and the demand for virtual work grows. Our conversation covers the new forms of work made possible by these online platforms, why creators today are effectively making more money off fewer fans, and what all of this means for the future of entrepreneurship.

See more on the Passion Economy and the “100 True Fans” theory at a16z.com/passioneconomy.