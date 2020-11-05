a16z Podcast: How to Moderate Talks, Panels, Meetings, More (Virtual and Beyond!)

How to moderate good, productive discussions and navigate tricky conversations is top of mind — whether doing a panel, conducting a live event, presenting a talk (or even hosting a podcast), managing (or just participating in!) a meeting. Especially in a world where remote and virtual work is increasingly become the norm for many knowledge workers (given the pandemic and even beyond) — one in which we’re increasingly communicating through little “Hollywood Squares, Brady Bunch”-like boxes.

So how to translate physical and nonverbal presence in such virtual environments, or voice-only modes? How to manage unruly discussions? Do parasocial vs. social interactions change things? And beyond these broader contexts, how do the things inside us — whether agendas, tics, anxiety — manifest outwardly, and can we better control them?

In this episode of the a16z Podcast, Matt Abrahams — lecturer at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business (where he also has a podcast, “Think Fast Talk Smart”); principal and co-founder of Bold Echo (a company that helps people with presentation and communication skills); and author of Speaking Up Without Freaking Out — shares frameworks and best practices, in conversation with Sonal Chokshi. The discussion offers many concrete tips for moderation and communication for anyone, across all kinds of mediums and modes.

image: Paul Hudson / Flickr