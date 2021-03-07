16 Minutes #57: Semiconductor Shortage and the Global Supply Chain Squeeze

In this week’s episode of 16 Minutes, our show where we talk about tech trends in the news, what’s hype/ what’s real, and where we are on the long arc of innovation, the topic is semiconductors – specifically, the ongoing global shortage that began last summer and has intensified in recent weeks. So much so, that the U.S. president signed an executive order just last week to address concerns around the shortage, calling for reviews of supply chains for critical sectors of the economy.

Our expert is a16z Operating Partner Frank Chen, who led our research arm and has also joined past episodes about semiconductors on this show including one with Steven Sinofsky and Sonal in which they analyzed the ARM and Nvidia news.

Frank joins a16z’s Zoran Basich to cover the bigger picture of the chip shortage including geopolitics, the pandemic, and complex worldwide supply-chain dynamics — all in almost exactly 16 minutes!

###

