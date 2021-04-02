The NFT Canon is a go-to resource for artists and creators, developers, corporations and institutions, communities and other organizations seeking to understand or do more with non-fungible tokens.

It’s a curated list of readings and resources on all things NFTs (inspired by the a16z Crypto Canon), and is organized from the big picture of what NFTs are and why they matter, to how to mint, collect, and do more with them — including various applications such as art, music, gaming, social tokens, and others.

We will continue to update this as more people try out new things, share their work, or publish resources for learning about NFTs. If you have suggestions for quality pieces to add, let us know @a16z.

* * *

The Big Picture, Beginners Guides, & FAQs

Life Is Non-fungible: The Evolution of Ownership, Assets, and Us — ownership is deeply human; collectibles for self-expression, identity, money, trade

by Roham Gharegozlou

https://youtu.be/u894J50AqOs

NFTs and a Thousand True Fans — evolution of the internet and better economics for creators

by Chris Dixon

https://a16z.com/2021/02/27/nfts-and-a-thousand-true-fans/

Stories, Scarcity, and Mimetic Desire — how NFTs turn millions of stories into scarce assets

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/stories-scarcity-and-mimetic-desire-c4a344fa74e1

A beginner’s guide to NFTs — what they are, why they’re interesting, applications

by Linda Xie

https://linda.mirror.xyz/df649d61efb92c910464a4e74ae213c4cab150b9cbcc4b7fb6090fc77881a95d

What is an NFT? — properties of blockchain-based non-fungible tokens

by Devin Finzer

https://opensea.io/blog/guides/non-fungible-tokens/#What_is_a_non-fungible_token

All about NFTs — the what, why, and how of NFTs, their applications, and process as well as common questions & misconceptions

by Jesse Walden, Linda Xie, Sonal Chokshi

https://a16z.com/2021/03/27/nfts-explainer-faqs-hype-reality-innovation-crypto-creator-economy

The new magic of NFTs — the cases, the elements of crypto, and how it’s about so much more

Katie Haun interviewed by Tim Ferriss

https://tim.blog/2021/02/24/katie-haun-transcript/

NFTs invert the ownership model of media — offering creators, their audiences, and developers who build for them a viable alternative to platform-driven monetization

by Jesse Walden

https://variant.mirror.xyz/T8kdtZRIgy_srXB5B06L8vBqFHYlEBcv6ae2zR6Y_eo

NFT subculture — properties of disruptive subcultures

by Denis Nazarov

https://d.mirror.xyz/OQrTGdbiDDKs-7it-URF2NYRG9xLMYEQcNnET8fah3I

8 Reasons why crypto art > art and the new economy of digital creativity

by Scott Belsky

https://scottbelsky.medium.com/the-furry-lisa-cryptoart-the-new-economy-of-digital-creativity-6cb2300ea081

Crypto Will Change Value, NFTs Will Change Society — how NFTs change internet, work, economics, business models, more

by Andrew Steinwold

https://andrewsteinwold.substack.com/p/crypto-will-change-value-nfts-will

NFTs, the trend — overview, projects, players, lessons, haters, opportunities

by Dru Riley

https://trends.vc/trends-0050-non-fungible-tokens-nfts/

NFTs

by Saturday Night Live

https://youtu.be/mrNOYudaMAc

Building Blocks & Technical Foundations

NFT metadata — on-chain, off-chain, storage, more

by Devin Finzer

https://opensea.io/blog/guides/non-fungible-tokens/#Non-fungible_token_metadata

Do You Really Own Your NFT? — data storage, URLs vs IPFS, off-chain, more

by Dan Kahan

https://thedefiant.io/do-you-really-own-your-nft-chances-are-you-dont/

Non-fungible token standards — from Ethereum to non-Ethereum standards

by Devin Finzer

https://opensea.io/blog/guides/non-fungible-tokens/#Non-fungible_token_standards

What is ERC-721? — non-technical explanation of how the original standard powering NFTs on blockchains works

by William Entriken

https://fulldecent.blogspot.com/2018/06/nontechnical-what-is-erc-721.html

ERC-721 Non-Fungible Token Standard — powering unique, rare, collectible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain

https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-721

Crypto Glossary: Cryptocurrencies & Blockchains — key concepts and terms to know that relate to NFTs (cryptography, proof of stake, more)

by Alex Pruden and Sonal Chokshi

https://a16z.com/2019/11/08/crypto-glossary/

Crypto Wants to Be Seen — experiencing crypto in ways that enable creators to master it and be immersed in core concepts

by Kayvon Tehranian

https://thedefiant.io/crypto-wants-to-be-seen-op-ed-by-kayvon-tehranian/

Arts, Music, Gaming, Other Applications… and Creator Stories

Tips for Creators Getting Into Crypto

by Patrick Rivera

https://p.mirror.xyz/WQQywdjjfnksMRPMaNKBMxPBqfE5k8nL6pCLe1roGyw

Ideas for building in NFTs — community as art, more [thread]

by Dylan Field

https://twitter.com/zoink/status/1372561281002004481

Musicians meet audio NFTs — an overview of audio NFTs, limited edition audio/visuals experiences issued and sold as tokens on Ethereum

by Cooper Turley

https://coopahtroopa-eth.medium.com/musicians-meet-audio-nfts-aa495cfd2996

The relationship between visual art and music

Devendra Banhart interviewed by Samantha Ayson

https://foundation.app/blog/devendra-banhart

Two crypto creators — on art galleries to tokenized collectibles

by Pak, Signe Pierce, Zoran Basich

https://a16z.com/2020/11/22/crypto-for-creators-tokenized-collectibles-nfts/

How the blockchain broke the auction block — how is a Beeple JPEG worth $69 million?

by Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi and Mary Childs

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/12/976513031/the-69-million-jpeg

Monetization for Gamers in the New Cryptoeconomy — how blockchain technology realigns economic relationships, collaboration, community, and creativity

by Kevin Chou

https://a16z.com/2020/03/09/monetization-for-gamers-in-the-new-cryptoeconomy/

Community economics and the limits of today’s game economies — on the economic activity inside and outside virtual game worlds like Animal Crossing

by Kaiser Hwang

https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/17/animal-crossing-new-horizons-and-the-limits-of-todays-game-economies/ [also at https://www.forte.io/?p=507]

Where Crypto meets the metaverse — without the assumption of a robust economic membrane, the entire concept of the metaverse quickly collapses

by Piers Kicks

https://metaversed.net/Into-The-Void-Where-Crypto-Meets-The-Metaverse-263f1ff8c13c455ea472f5689e01acaa

Where Web3 meets the metaverse — NFTs & digital ownership, open vs. closed metaverse, “Direct-to Avatar Economy”, value chain of the open metaverse

by Packy McCormick

https://www.notboring.co/p/the-value-chain-of-the-open-metaverse

Gamers want virtual goods with real-world value — survey from Vorhaus

by Dean Takahashi

https://venturebeat.com/2020/12/09/vorhaus-advisors-63-of-gamers-would-spend-more-on-virtual-goods-with-real-world-value/

Artists on collecting NFTs

by Samantha Ayson

https://foundation.app/blog/why-artists-are-collecting-each-others-nfts

NFTs, digital art, and the value shift between IRL and virtual life

Trevor McFedries interviewed by Dan Frommer

https://newconsumer.com/2021/03/trevor-mc-fedries-interview-nft-fwb/

Creators, Artists, and Athletes — messaging creator coins to fans in videos

by Kurt Patat

https://medium.com/rallynetwork/video-creators-artists-and-athletes-discussing-their-creator-coins-with-fans-e633391b59e3

Why I’m Collecting Black Crypto Art — on spurring a Black Digital Renaissance that could create and capture value for Black communities

by Cuy Sheffield

https://medium.com/@cuysheffield/why-im-collecting-black-crypto-art-c3cbba939d64

Forefront Profiles — communities and social tokens creators

https://forefront.market/creators

Artists on NFTs and more

https://foundation.app/blog

“The Greatest NFT Film Ever Made” creators share views on NFTs, properties, platforms, scaling, exhibitions, more across art, music, fashion, defi, the metaverse

The Defiant

https://youtu.be/cY9lM73ie0Q

The Man Who Tokenized Himself Gives Holders Power Over His Life — on first ever Ethereum personal token sale

Alex Masmej interviewed by Vinamrata Chaturvedi

https://www.coindesk.com/man-who-sells-himself-now-wants-buyers-to-control-his-life

Social Tokens, Community Tokens, Personal Tokens (& NFTs)

Social tokens — a broad category of tokens issued by individuals and communities

by Linda Xie

https://linda.mirror.xyz/df649d61efb92c910464a4e74ae213c4cab150b9cbcc4b7fb6090fc77881a95d

The fractionalization of NFTs will lead to better social tokens — objects, communities, more

by Brian Flynn

https://jammsession.mirror.xyz/-xYcfFRlhDdLDSUgRMTYJAaRJBs2VG4LP34DnOV84mI

Loyalty Points and Social Tokens — social not just financial incentives in designing transactional communities of social tokens users

by Wong Joon Ian

https://medium.com/rallynetwork/loyalty-points-and-social-tokens-5046d1ca993

Social Tokens Year in Review (2020) — digital assets backed by reputation of individual, brand, or community

by Cooper Turley with Jess Sloss, James Young, Scott Moore, Brian Flynn, and Priyanka Desai

https://2020inreview.forefront.news/

NFT Ecosystem; Funding Innovation, Orgs; Markets

Ecosystem overview — marketplaces; art, collectibles, games, virtual worlds; finance & trading

by Andrew Steinwold

https://andrewsteinwold.substack.com/p/-quick-overview-of-the-nft-ecosystem

How to display crypto art — showcase sites, digital displays, metaverse galleries

by William Peaster

https://metaversal.banklesshq.com/p/how-to-display-cryptoart-

How the CryptoPunks took physical form to participate in their first gallery show — paper wallets and a physical model for digital ownership

https://www.larvalabs.com/blog/2019-2-1-15-1/a-physical-model-for-digital-art-ownership-the-cryptopunks-in-their-first-gallery-show

NFTs: A Legal Guide for Creators and Collectors — primer on just some of the considerations in the United States

by Amy Luo

https://www.coindesk.com/nfts-a-legal-guide-for-creators-and-collectors

Where do NFTs capture value? — the NFT stack, breaking down the various layers, honing in on curation

by Cooper Turley

https://coopahtroopa.mirror.xyz/A16NP2XXi9RdHptfdF9WHR0Xq_E1XDmUgMwPmJYOG7w

The Most Important Scarce Resource is Legitimacy – on NFTs as public goods funding

by Vitalik Buterin

https://vitalik.ca/general/2021/03/23/legitimacy.html

“Post-Venture” Capital and the Crypto Nobel Prize

by Matt Stephenson

https://glyphx.medium.com/post-venture-capital-and-the-crypto-nobel-prize-29847faf3f08

A beginner’s guide to DAOs — with examples of NFT collectives for art, gaming, more

by Linda Xie

https://linda.mirror.xyz/Vh8K4leCGEO06_qSGx-vS5lvgUqhqkCz9ut81WwCP2o

The non-fungible token market — market size & growth (2019-2020), sale mechanisms, distribution

by Devin Finzer

https://opensea.io/blog/guides/non-fungible-tokens/#The_Non-Fungible_Token_Market

Rankings

OpenSea

https://opensea.io/rankings

CryptoSlam!

https://www.cryptoslam.io/

CryptoArt

https://cryptoart.io/

Other Resources – Newsletters & Digests

Zima Red — NFTs, virtual worlds, blockchain games

https://andrewsteinwold.substack.com/

The Forefront Newsletter — weekly digest of developments in social tokens, NFTs, DAOs

https://forefront.market/newsletter

History: Origins; Earlier and Other Forms of Crypto Art, Collectibles, & Games

Crypto trading cards (1993) — idea to promote digital cash

Hal Finney

https://protos.com/bitcoin-hal-finney-predict-nft-market-joke-1993/

Colored coins (2012) — earliest NFT project (tracking origin of a given bitcoin to distinguish it from the rest so it can have special properties or value for various applications)

by Yoni Assia, Vitalik Buterin, Lior Hakim, Meni Rosenfeld

web pdf

History of NFTs — from and before CryptoKitties onwards, games, and other experiments

by Devin Finzer

https://opensea.io/blog/guides/non-fungible-tokens/#History_of_non-fungible_tokens_2017_2020

Rare Pepe (2017) — digital trading cards

by Fred Wilson

http://avc.com/2017/05/rare-pepe/

Skin-in-the-game coins (2018) — reputation mining, token-curated registries, early utility tokens

by Ryan Selkis

https://medium.com/messaricrypto/skin-in-the-game-coins-da0afdfdc650

Will cryptocurrencies be the art market’s next big thing? (2018)

by Scott Reyburn

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/13/arts/cryptocurrency-art-market.html

Smart media tokens (2017)

from Steemit

https://smt.steem.io/smt-whitepaper.pdf

Digital collectibles and the weird future of “digibles”

by Josh Stark

https://hackernoon.com/digital-collectibles-and-the-weird-future-of-digibles-f75f4bf0f9aa

How to code your own cryptokitties-style game on Ethereum (2017)

by James Martin Duffy

https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-code-your-own-cryptokitties-style-game-on-ethereum-7c8ac86a4eb3

Acknowledgements: Thanks also to Guy Wuollet and Carra Wu for their additions above as well

image: Mona Lisa/ Creative Commons 4.0; changes made by Greg Truesdell per Sonal Chokshi

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.