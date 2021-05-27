Investing in Talos

When crypto first emerged, the traditional finance world mostly ignored it. We expected these institutions would eventually want to participate in the crypto economy, and that there would be a need for a company that would help bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem. Building a robust infrastructure stack that could connect dozens of liquidity sources and eventually support trillions of dollars in traded volume would be no small feat.

The company best suited to doing that would be one that understands traditional capital markets deeply, but is also forward-thinking enough to fully grasp the promise of crypto and talented enough to build institutional-grade financial infrastructure needed to connect traditional and emerging markets. Talos is that company.

Our relationship with Talos goes back several years. Arianna first met the team through an introduction from Rachel Meyer, an MIT classmate of Anton’s, when the entire company consisted of Anton, Ethan, and a pitch deck. What stood out then as much as it does today was the exceptional caliber of the team, as both Anton and Ethan have stellar technical backgrounds.

It’s not their first rodeo together either –– Anton and Ethan spent six years working together at Broadway Technologies, architecting financial infrastructure for traditional markets, an incredibly relevant experience given what Talos is building.

Since that first meeting, they have delivered on their roadmap with phenomenal precision, building an exceptional team with deep engineering and capital markets expertise. Today, Talos powers a wide range of institutions that interact with digital assets — from hedge funds trading cryptocurrencies through the Talos UIs and APIs to asset managers and brokers providing crypto trading services to their clients through Talos’s Dealer offering.

Despite our long history with the company, as part of the diligence process, we set out to understand how customers viewed the Talos team and their technology. The feedback did not disappoint.

“Their technology is world-class, and these guys are stars,” we heard time and time again in doing customer references –– they would “get on the line at midnight on New Year’s Eve within three minutes if we needed them.” That’s the kind of commitment we’d want as customers, and it’s the kind of team we’re thrilled to back.

That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to announce we’re leading a $40 million Series A in Talos. We believe the next few years in crypto will bring a massive influx of institutional capital into the space, and we’re thrilled to partner with Anton, Ethan, and team as they build the next generation of financial infrastructure technology.

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.