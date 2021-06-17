Investing in UserLeap

We are big believers in product-led growth and think for many companies it is a superior go-to-market because it incentivizes companies to invest in building a product that delights users above all else. Many of the fastest-growing technology companies today – from Slack to Zoom to Figma – are all product-led, and we meet more and more companies every day who are putting the customer voice first.

This shift into a product-led world has ushered in several key changes to how companies build and operate. First, product and user research are some of the fastest growing teams in an organization (and the role itself is one of the top 15 emerging jobs in the U.S.), as they often serve as the internal champions for the customer. Secondly, it means that many more stakeholders in an organization need to listen to the customer in order to deliver against their needs. Customers often dictate their own user journey and control how and when they want to engage with the product, so everyone from sales to design to marketing needs to stay close to the customer to drive the best experience.

We’ve written extensively about the market for user research and how it goes hand in hand with product design because there is no such thing as a “finished” product. Continuous collection of user feedback is critical to iterating on and improving a product. However, tools to help product leaders understand customer needs are still fragmented and insufficient, leading to long research cycles and scattered insights across an org – and taking up time that product managers and user researchers could be spending actually speaking with customers.

And staying connected to customers becomes especially important because while analytics tools exist to help quantitatively measure how a product is performing, there are currently no modern products that measure qualitatively how customers feel, why they take a specific action, and what they want to see in the future. The answers to those questions are often far more nuanced and important in driving company decisions, and to be a product-led company, it’s critical for teams to know the why behind user behavior to best serve their customers.

That’s why we were so excited to meet Ryan and learn about what he was building at UserLeap. UserLeap provides a seamless way to embed in-app surveys into a product, and uses an event-based architecture to trigger relevant questions in context with user actions. It then leverages natural language processing to aggregate quantitative and qualitative responses at scale.

We were wowed the first time we saw UserLeap’s product and believe it’s a vital tool for any customer-first business. With such a clear value proposition and strong product, it’s no wonder that companies like Loom, Dropbox, Square, and Opendoor are already using UserLeap to drive core company and product decisions, from measuring customer satisfaction to soliciting product requests and optimizing the user onboarding experience.

And while product and user research teams currently utilize UserLeap most often, UserLeap is accessible to anyone in an organization for whom user feedback is important. There are marketing teams using UserLeap to tailor landing pages, design teams using it to test prototypes, and more teams regularly discovering new use cases that work for them every day. This is incredibly exciting to see because it means UserLeap is democratizing user research across an organization and allowing anyone to keep a pulse on the customer.

As part of our diligence process, we chatted with dozens of customers, each of whom said Userleap was an integral part of how they made strategic decisions as a business. Even more importantly, every single customer sang Ryan’s praises. And as we’ve gotten to know Ryan over the past year, it’s easy to see why. Given his years as a product manager before starting UserLeap, Ryan has first-hand experience with the pain points that many PMs feel and solutions required to deliver for product-first companies. He also has a keen sense of where the industry is headed and how UserLeap will power the future for product-led companies. This combination of experience and vision translates in his interactions with his customers – many of whom went out of their way to characterize Ryan as a uniquely visionary founder whom they felt proud to partner with.

We’re thrilled to lead UserLeap’s Series B and help support the team’s vision to democratize continuous user research. If you’re a company who cares about customer love, you should start using UserLeap today!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.