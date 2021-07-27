Investing in Valora

We’re at an exciting moment in the history of crypto because as the industry matures and adoption accelerates, entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are flooding into the space, bringing new perspectives, skill sets, and experiences to the ecosystem. Jackie Bona, CEO of Valora, is one such leader. We got to know Jackie through her work at another a16z crypto portfolio company, Celo Labs, where she was Head of Consumer Growth and on the founding team that developed Valora, a mobile-first crypto wallet, enabling borderless payments in seconds with near-zero fees.

One of the earliest use-cases so many of us got excited about in crypto is borderless payments and financial services for underserved communities in regions around the world. Existing options — for everything from P2P and merchant payments, to earning and saving, to trading and investing — can be expensive, slow, and limited by region. This reality has locked billions of people out of economic opportunities. At the same time, the rise of stablecoin markets and a growing number of fiat on/off ramps around the world has created the right environment to offer a great digital wallet in these regions not previously possible in crypto.

Since its public launch in February 2021, Valora has experienced tremendous growth and engagement with more than 200K users with a balance, and 53K monthly active users in over 100 countries (according to the company’s internal metrics). Part of what has driven this growth is the team’s focus on creating a simple, mobile-first product experience that makes saving, sending, and spending crypto as easy as sending a text. All around the world, Valora is already having an incredible impact on communities. For example, the Grameen Foundation used Valora to safely and efficiently deliver aid to 3,500 entrepreneurs in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency relief program provided digital access to groceries, medicine, and other vital goods to sustain their homes and businesses.

Jackie’s experience at consumer internet companies like Spotify, Twitter, and Google has clearly been an asset to the development of a product experience that is meeting the moment, rapidly introducing people around the world to the benefits of crypto in a simple and approachable way. She’s joined by an impressive team that comes with a unique blend of expertise spanning blockchain, consumer tech, financial services, and extensive experience bringing products to market internationally. Valora enables easy access to crypto and DeFi experiences, global P2P payments, and has quickly become known as the crypto wallet “for the people” used by the emerging microwork industry, and the largest private UBI program in the world. The power of Valora is already being recognized by thousands of people around the world, many of whom are first-time crypto users.

Today, Valora is announcing it will operate as an independent, standalone company and we are very pleased to lead a $20 million Series A with participation from an outstanding group of investors, operators and founders, including Alex Roetter, April Underwood, Ruzwana Bashir, and many others. We’re excited to support the team as they continue to develop the product and give even more people around the world access to crypto.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.