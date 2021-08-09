Doubling Down on SentiLink

I’m excited to announce our investment in SentiLink — having led their Series A, we’re now doubling down on their Series B alongside Craft Ventures.
I first met SentiLink’s founders, Naftali and Max, at Affirm, where I was impressed at how they built out the risk org. Affirm was struggling with a fairly esoteric problem called synthetic fraud, which is very different from identity theft / identity fraud — it’s actually a fake identity (sometimes the SSN of a real, deceased individual), complete with a real credit history, controlled by a real criminal. This problem required a different set of tools (since credit bureaus often show the “synthetic” person as being…of good credit, through real loans that were paid back by the criminal!), and Naftali and Max built an incredible system to solve this problem.
It turns out this problem was not unique to Affirm, so in 2017 Max and Naftali decided to start SentiLink. Every financial services company has a synthetic fraud issue. There are many companies that work to solve various facets of fraud and KYC, but the space is enormously fragmented. No company sees everything because, simply put, there are too many vendors doing the exact same thing with varying levels of efficacy and cost, and information is not shared between competing identity systems. SentiLink is different — in just a few short years, SentiLink has built “the” synthetic fraud solution. Their revenue and client growth have been extraordinary, with almost 100 financial institutions standardizing on SentiLink and saving hundreds of millions of dollars a year by doing so.
What’s truly exciting about SentiLink is how it can, and will, use a now ubiquitous synthetic fraud solution (often part of every loan underwriting or account opening decision) to expand to ID verification writ large. ID verification, KYC, anti-fraud — all of these spaces are highly fragmented with dozens of vendors, and hence no true network effects. But the power of SentiLink is that by comprehensively solving an esoteric yet ubiquitous problem (synthetic fraud) for virtually every financial services company, SentiLink now has an opportunity to be the standard in identity verification — and really propel things forward. “Is this a real identity” and “is this user the owner of this real identity” are very hard problems that need to be solved for more financial services and commerce to fully move online and work seamlessly.
All of us at a16z are incredibly excited to be working with this enormously talented team. Criminals beware!
The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.
This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.
Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.