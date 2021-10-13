An Agenda for the Future of the Internet

Today, we’re excited to announce the release of How to Win the Future, a policy agenda for the third generation of the internet. It will be a living document housed in our new web3 policy hub alongside a growing array of resources for leaders in government, academia, civil society, and the private sector who are working to build a shared vision for the future of the web.

If the past decade has taught us anything, it’s that we need an affirmative strategy to shape the role of technology in open societies. In this context, web3 isn’t just a new wave of innovation — it’s an opportunity for a reset. Policymakers and regulators can take advantage of the tools provided by web3 to build an internet that will be better at unlocking opportunity, securing data, and solving critical challenges for society.

We’re already working to ensure that this new agenda will be operational, not just aspirational. Over the past few weeks, a16z submitted a letter to Senate leadership addressing challenges with tax provisions in the infrastructure bill currently working its way through Congress; we published a policy framework outlining the role of stablecoins in advancing financial inclusion; and we shared four legislative proposals with every member of the Senate Banking Committee to encourage policymakers to consider thoughtful, concrete options for regulating decentralized technology. This week, we’ll be meeting with senior officials from the White House, regulatory agencies, and Congress to share our thinking. Due to the breadth and impact of web3, defining every aspect of an enlightened policy and regulatory strategy is a task too large and too important for any single organization to tackle on its own. But it’s time to begin. It’s time to build a better internet.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.