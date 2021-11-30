Investing in Iron Fish

A common complaint about the internet – in both web2 and web3 – is that privacy is an elusive privilege and not viewed as a priority in many cases. In web2, data breaches and outright hacks have plagued social networks and financial services, and users must take proactive measures to avoid tracing and surveillance. In web3, transparent and traceable interactions are the default, and easily browsable on sites like Etherscan or Blockstream – a wonderful tenet of open networks where transaction information is easily accessible, but a potential pain point for people who wish to maintain their privacy.

Many privacy measures haven’t been widely adopted by people because they’re hard to use. While a number of web3 teams are now building developer-oriented privacy tools for blockchains, there’s also a need for mainstream privacy solutions that are accessible for everyday users.

That’s why we’re thrilled to invest in Iron Fish, a decentralized blockchain network using zero-knowledge proofs to create a user-friendly, private cryptocurrency. Iron Fish is inspired by the Sapling protocol, a zk-SNARK-based solution that allows users to send transactions in a manner that is fully-shielded by design. The Iron Fish network is easy to use, and the protocol is architectured to be simple, giving users the same fundamental privacy benefits as an analogue currency like cash.

Iron Fish is led by Elena Nadolinski, a former engineer at Microsoft, Tilt, and AirBnb, who has the technical expertise, passion, and leadership to succeed in this highly challenging space. The field is difficult for a number of reasons: many other privacy solutions are built on top of inherently open networks like Ethereum, which renders even ostensibly private transactions liable to some form of tracing. Other privacy coins are difficult to use or require an understanding of programming languages or security solutions that many people with the deepest need for privacy solutions lack.

We are inspired by the thoughtful and straightforward approach Elena has taken to build Iron Fish. Iron Fish will launch its proof-of-work blockchain with its native currency before broadening to offer more assets, stablecoins, availability on mobile phones, and bridges to other chains, including Layer 2 support. These elements of the roadmap are crucial: Iron Fish is working toward becoming a universal privacy layer for all chains, unlocking a critical need that has previously been missing in the web3 ecosystem. The application layer is written in Typescript, a popular programming language, which will allow for simple end-user integrations and interactions. You can start getting involved soon: Iron Fish will launch its incentivized testnet on December 1st, allowing early users to begin testing the network and readying it for launch.

It is likely that in retrospect, the indignities of web2 life will look archaic. Did we never truly own our digital possessions? Did large companies really seize and broker our personal data? Were third parties always privy to our transactions? These are the kinds of questions we’ll be asking ourselves as the fabric of the internet gets rearchitected. Cryptography unlocks a new wave of possibilities: true ownership, self-sovereignty, and personal privacy. Iron Fish is building a network to take on this latter problem head-on. We’re excited to be backing Elena, the Iron Fish team, and their mission to preserve privacy for everyone online.

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.