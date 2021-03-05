a16z Live
Conversations on Clubhouse and beyond — to capture and share many of the live discussions and events featuring, hosted, or co-hosted by a16z partners (with outside voices too). Many of these different discussions and events take place on the social audio/ drop-in chat app Clubhouse; to attend those in real time or sign up for the app please visit joinclubhouse.com.
Latest Episodes
Good Time Show: The NFT Episode
Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan welcome Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, and other experts and early adopters to discuss all things NFT (non-fungible ...
4B with Margit #1
Marc Andreessen joins a16z's Head of Marketing Margit Wennmachers for the first episode of "4B with Margit" — a Clubhouse show for raw and unfiltered ...
Boss Talk #4
How do you keep internal politics in check? How do you know when an employee is not working? And how do you maintain culture as you grow? Those questions and ...
Shutdowns, Stimulus Measures, & Small Businesses
a16z general partner Alex Rampell and Post House Capital CEO Jackie Reses (formerly of Square Capital) discuss COVID shutdowns and their impact on small ...
It's Time to Heal #2
On this episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal", a16z general partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, talk to guest Dr. ...
Boss Talk #3
Ali shares his early experiences as an Iranian refugee growing up in Sweden and what he learned about leadership. Plus, how technical founders can support and ...
One on One with A and Z #3
Topics covered this week include:How to handle politics in the workplaceHow to avoid hiring talent just like your ownHow to have a prepared mind and the "why ...
Boss Talk #2
Conway’s Law, how to be a boss of bosses, Silicon Valley post-pandemic, and more on the second episode of Boss Talk. The Clubhouse show where a16z cofounder ...
One on One with A and Z #2
a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz talk about tech trends, company-building, and more in the second episode of their new Clubhouse show, One on ...
It's Time to Heal #1
The first episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal" on a16z Live. a16z General Partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, Julie ...
Boss Talk #1
The first episode of the new Clubhouse show Boss Talk, where a16z cofounder Ben Horowitz and Ali Ghodsi, the Founder/CEO of Databricks, discuss CEO stuff, ...
One on One with A and Z #1
a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz talk about tech trends, company-building, and more in the first episode of their new Clubhouse show, One on ...
Elon Musk + Vlad Tenev on The Good Time Show
Guests Elon Musk and Vlad Tenev (of Robinhood) join hosts of The Good Time Show on Clubhouse Sriram Krishnan & Aarthi Ramamurthy, Marc Andreessen, Steven Sinofsky, Garry Tan, and others.