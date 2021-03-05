a16z Live

Conversations on Clubhouse and beyond — to capture and share many of the live discussions and events featuring, hosted, or co-hosted by a16z partners (with outside voices too).

Latest Episodes

March 5, 2021

Good Time Show: The NFT Episode

Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan welcome Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, and other experts and early adopters to discuss all things NFT (non-fungible ...

March 4, 2021

4B with Margit #1

Marc Andreessen joins a16z's Head of Marketing Margit Wennmachers for the first episode of "4B with Margit" — a Clubhouse show  for raw and unfiltered ...

March 4, 2021

Boss Talk #4

How do you keep internal politics in check? How do you know when an employee is not working? And how do you maintain culture as you grow?  Those questions and ...

March 3, 2021

Shutdowns, Stimulus Measures, & Small Businesses

a16z general partner Alex Rampell and Post House Capital CEO Jackie Reses (formerly of Square Capital) discuss COVID shutdowns and their impact on small ...

February 26, 2021

It's Time to Heal #2

On this episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal", a16z general partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, talk to guest Dr. ...

February 24, 2021

Boss Talk #3

Ali shares his early experiences as an Iranian refugee growing up in Sweden and what he learned about leadership. Plus, how technical founders can support and ...

February 24, 2021

One on One with A and Z #3

Topics covered this week include:How to handle politics in the workplaceHow to avoid hiring talent just like your ownHow to have a prepared mind and  the "why ...

February 17, 2021

Boss Talk #2

Conway’s Law, how to be a boss of bosses, Silicon Valley post-pandemic, and more on the second episode of Boss Talk. The Clubhouse show where a16z cofounder ...

February 17, 2021

One on One with A and Z #2

a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz talk about tech trends, company-building, and more in the second episode of their new Clubhouse show, One on ...

February 16, 2021

It's Time to Heal #1

The first episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal" on a16z Live. a16z General Partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, Julie ...

February 10, 2021

Boss Talk #1

The first episode of the new Clubhouse show Boss Talk, where a16z cofounder Ben Horowitz and Ali Ghodsi, the Founder/CEO of Databricks, discuss CEO stuff, ...

February 10, 2021

One on One with A and Z #1

a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz talk about tech trends, company-building, and more in the first episode of their new Clubhouse show, One on ...

