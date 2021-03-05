March 5, 2021 Good Time Show: The NFT Episode Aarthi Ramamurthy and Sriram Krishnan welcome Marc Andreessen, Chris Dixon, and other experts and early adopters to discuss all things NFT (non-fungible ... Listen Now

March 4, 2021 4B with Margit #1 Marc Andreessen joins a16z's Head of Marketing Margit Wennmachers for the first episode of "4B with Margit" — a Clubhouse show for raw and unfiltered ... Listen Now

March 4, 2021 Boss Talk #4 How do you keep internal politics in check? How do you know when an employee is not working? And how do you maintain culture as you grow? Those questions and ... Listen Now

March 3, 2021 Shutdowns, Stimulus Measures, & Small Businesses a16z general partner Alex Rampell and Post House Capital CEO Jackie Reses (formerly of Square Capital) discuss COVID shutdowns and their impact on small ... Listen Now

February 26, 2021 It's Time to Heal #2 On this episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal", a16z general partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, talk to guest Dr. ... Listen Now

February 24, 2021 Boss Talk #3 Ali shares his early experiences as an Iranian refugee growing up in Sweden and what he learned about leadership. Plus, how technical founders can support and ... Listen Now

February 24, 2021 One on One with A and Z #3 Topics covered this week include:How to handle politics in the workplaceHow to avoid hiring talent just like your ownHow to have a prepared mind and the "why ... Listen Now

February 17, 2021 Boss Talk #2 Conway’s Law, how to be a boss of bosses, Silicon Valley post-pandemic, and more on the second episode of Boss Talk. The Clubhouse show where a16z cofounder ... Listen Now

February 17, 2021 One on One with A and Z #2 a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz talk about tech trends, company-building, and more in the second episode of their new Clubhouse show, One on ... Listen Now

February 16, 2021 It's Time to Heal #1 The first episode of the new a16z Bio Clubhouse Show "It's Time to Heal" on a16z Live. a16z General Partners Vineeta Agarwala, Jorge Conde, Vijay Pande, Julie ... Listen Now

February 10, 2021 Boss Talk #1 The first episode of the new Clubhouse show Boss Talk, where a16z cofounder Ben Horowitz and Ali Ghodsi, the Founder/CEO of Databricks, discuss CEO stuff, ... Listen Now