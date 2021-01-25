Pitch & Prep Guidelines – Podcast

EDITOR’S NOTE: The a16z Podcast network is the go-to place for discussions about how technology impacts all our lives, changing the way we work, live, eat, learn, and play. The flagship main show covers everything from tech trends and culture to innovation and company building for organizations of all sizes — not just in Silicon Valley or in traditional “tech” companies, but across all industries. Our shows are here to help make sense of it all: for builders, for the tech curious, for anyone seeking to understand the future, now. We do this through in-depth yet accessible, nuanced conversations — bringing listeners “high insights per minute” direct from top expert around the world: business leaders and entrepreneurs, academics and book authors, creatives and makers, and up-and-coming voices.

While most of our episode topics and lineups are carefully curated and crafted by us, we do occasionally consider unsolicited pitches for guests and topics — and will respond IF they meet our criteria and interest. To pitch us, please send a short email to podpitches [at] a16z [dot] com with the topic/argument/theme/trend, and what makes you/your guest the best person to speak on that topic, and what angle? Be sure to include guest bio(s), as well as any past examples of speaking/writing if available. If it’s for a book, please include a pdf or netgalley link (we will not distribute this outside our organization) and/or send us 2-3 paper galleys as well for multiple guests. I’ve also provided additional guidance for book publishers, publicists, and authors further below. ~Sonal Chokshi

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Who and what we’re looking for on the a16z podcasts:

Topics range from technology and science to business and innovation to culture, education, and entertainment … basically, anything we can find a technology angle for — but from THE expert, not just AN expert (we prefer hands-on leaders, builders, makers, doers over commenters, analysts, consultants!)

But expert does not necessarily mean credentials — it can be data, personal experience, or other expertise beyond degrees — we really just want people who can speak very credibly, authentically, and naturally on the topic without needing any prep because they already live and breathe the topic

Our goal is to up-level a tech trend or topic (no selling or promotion!); make a credible, defensible, and interesting argument for guest views; and provoke thoughtful, critical discussion. We are pro-tech, but also believe in “informed optimism” and will therefore probe, edit, confirm, fact check, and much more to ensure rigor and quality

You’ll be interviewed by a talented, seasoned interviewer — former journalists/ media and academic editors, one of our general partners, and/or other a16z domain specialists — and could also be in conversation with other complementary (not competitive) subject-matter experts; sometimes hosts may even moderate from behind scenes only (not on air in final cut)

Think of pitching us a podcast much like you would pitch a feature to a magazine or pitch an op-ed: What’s the argument? What’s the bigger trend? Why does it matter, who cares? And are there other experts that might be cited in a feature article on said trend, and could therefore join you/us to add dimension or other texture so it’s not just a one-note conversation? We will always line up experts and other voices as we see fit, but welcome your suggestions here!

What to expect

Timing is everything:

We’re more interested in leading vs. lagging trends — if it’s already been a mainstream media story, it’s probably too late for us unless there’s something really new to say

leading vs. lagging Similarly, we prefer not to cover trends or companies without an actual product unless there is some early indicator of proof point or past track record/ relevant experience involved here

We release episodes anywhere from a few days to months later, depending on our editorial calendar, news cycle, differentiation of topic given other podcasts out there, and other factors; a s always, our goal is to advance the conversations out there for our audience, so rest assured that if we wait (or don’t release it at all) that we have very good reasons for doing so!

We edit to maintain a high bar and quality for listeners:

We DO edit for arc, beat, clarity, density, energy, flow, understanding, high insights, length, more

We do NOT manipulate or purposely take things out of context for dramatic effect or to embarrass our guests; while we will definitely push, interrupt, and more to ensure a critical, smart conversation, our podcast is a friendly space

We do not take down specific people or companies or allow ad hominem attacks; we will cut statements attacking, speaking for, or labeling others without their permission

We fact check and edit for compliance as well as ensure content is not promotional or making promises about the future

We do not send episodes for pre-approval before releasing them, except in very rare cases (government guests requirements etc.), as we will always do the very best with the material given; you will also have an opportunity both while live and immediately after recording to flag any glaring issues and we may fix in post

We regularly kill episodes that do not meet our bar or timing, where guests are overexposed, or for other reasons

Prep tips for guests:

No formal preparation required; this is because we prefer to keep things real and conversational and NOT at all rehearsed or scripted. We don’t typical do “prep calls” with all of the participants — this is not a conference panel, after all! — though are happy to do advance brainstorm calls with you/ your comms team just to figure out fresh angles, no-go areas, etc.

Remember, podcasts are not recorded live — you can do do-overs while recording

We’ll spend the first few minutes talking through together what we want to talk about, listing topics — but again, not actually talking about them! — we want insights to be as raw and real as possible; t hink of this as if a lunch conversation among smart strangers and friends

Please, no PR-talking points or reading from notes; however, feel free to have some key points, data, or anecdores on a post-it or in mind that you want to hit

We aim for freshness and differentiation from other coverage/ episodes, so appreciate your thinking about that and helping us ensure this in advance!

For books publishers, publicists, and authors

We have featured book authors on the podcast since early on and are now the go-to stop for authors on their book tours, often programming them in unexpected combos and in unexpected ways to “break the script” of the speaking circuit. Combined with our highly motivated audience across our multiple networks and broad listener base, it’s no surprise that we’ve been told by so many that our podcast is one of the few that actually moves book sales! (This is something that has been reported both anecdotally as well as in several regular conversations with major publishers and book publicists.)

As such, we ask that we be the first podcast out for book launches — often publishing a few days to even, very occasionally, a few weeks before the book release date.

We are happy to work directly with publishers, publicists, authors, or agents to negotiate dates and details, but please reach out to us as far in advance as possible so we can plan as fresh a lineup or combos as possible. You can let us know as late as when a galley as available, but ideally even before the book hits publisher catalogs. Also think of us as a platform, not just a podcast — we can weave in guests from our own organization and broader networks, as well as program broader campaigns (newsletters, paperback “reruns” for popular or time-relevant episodes, books for our lobby, more) as appropriate.

What kind of books?

Any book about technology, science, business, innovation, or culture change — we can find a tech angle in just about anything (even cooking!)

We prefer books with a coherent theme or argument vs. a set of stories/ case studies

We want first-person, first-principles, non-derivative, in-depth experts (vs. analysts and consultants)

We prefer topics that are top of mind or coming soon in the zeitgeist, that capture important culture shifts, or that cover new science developments and tech trends

Thoughtful criticism welcome, but no cliche polemics

Histories are ok especially if they can be spun forward with a third guest or if the author has thought deeply about future trajectory and implications

Self-help books are ok as well if they can be tied to the zeitgeist in a meaningful (vs. “workshop-speak”) way

Prep tips for authors: