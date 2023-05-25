Welcome to the a16z Podcast x Tech Week Giveaway, running from May 25, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on May 28, 2023. Each winner will get a ticket to an a16z Tech Week Welcome Party (in SF or LA) of their choice. Official terms and conditions below.

a16z Podcast x Tech Week Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW

SPONSOR : The sponsor of the a16z Podcast x Tech Week Giveaway (the “Promotion”) is AH Capital Management, L.L.C., 2865 Sand Hill Road, Suite 101, Menlo Park, CA 94025 (“Sponsor”).

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION : Odds of winning depend on the number of participants. The promotion (the “Promotion Period”) begins at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on May 25, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on May 28, 2023. Entries must be submitted during the Promotion Period to be eligible to receive a prize. Sponsor will determine the timing of entries in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or discontinue the Promotion (including modifying these Official Rules) at its discretion.

ELIGIBILITY : To enter the Promotion, you must be a lawful citizen or permanent resident of the United States, and eighteen (18) years of age or older and at least the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence at the time entry (each an “Entrant”). Promotion is void outside of the United States and in any states where restricted or prohibited by law or where registration or bonding required. You are not authorized to participate in the Promotion if you are not physically located within the United States when you enter the Promotion. Employees, officers, directors, agents, affiliates and representatives of Sponsor, any limited partner of the Sponsor or its affiliates, and other participating partners, including their affiliated companies, parents, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies (collectively, “Released Parties”), and their immediate families and members of their households are ineligible to participate in this Promotion. Entrants must have a valid email address to enter. The Promotion is subject to all national, state and local laws. The eligibility of Entrants shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

HOW TO ENTER : To enter the Promotion, you must during the Promotion Period either

Leave a comment on a video on a16z’s Youtube channel that includes the phrase “See you at Tech Week”; or

Share your favorite a16z podcast episode on Twitter, with either the hashtag #TechWeek or #SeeYouAtTechWeek

Each comment or share is considered a single entry. There are a maximum of three entries per individual. Alternatively, you may enter by sending an email with your name and email address and “Enter Me in a16z Podcast x Tech Week Giveaway” written in the subject line to [email protected], up to the maximum number of three times. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email or other account needed for participation. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email or addresses, accounts, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Sponsor shall determine, in its sole discretion, whether an entry meets the eligibility criteria to participate in the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to reject any entry for any reason. Sponsor’s decisions regarding eligibility and all other aspects of the Promotion are final and binding. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Entrant will be the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization (e.g., business, educational, institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses associated with the Entry. In the case of ongoing dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, Sponsor has the right to determine the identity of the Entrant in its sole discretion.

PRIZES AND WINNER SELECTION : Winners will receive a ticket to a16z’s SF Tech Week Welcome Party in San Francisco on May 30 or in Los Angeles on June 5 (each a “Tech Week Party”). There will be 6 winner(s) selected in a random-chance drawing. The chances of winning will depend upon the number of entries received. Sponsor will attempt to notify winners directly by email, social media, telephone, and/or by other means. Winners will be announced once finalized on May 29 at a16z.com/techweekgiveaway.

Sponsor will make best efforts to provide a ticket to the Tech Week Party of the Winner’s choosing on a first-come, first-served basis, but reserves all rights to provide a ticket to either event. Travel and accommodations are not included; the prize is only a ticket constituting entry to a Tech Week Party.

The approximate retail value (ARV) of a ticket to a Tech Week Party is $550; the Total ARV of all prizes is $3300. Winner is responsible for all taxes, charges and fees associated with the receipt and/or use of the prize. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. Sponsor will be responsible for fees associated with delivery of any prizes.

NOTIFICATION : Sponsor will contact Winners through the email address or social media account used to enter, and/or by other means, and the Winner’s List will also be posted on the giveaway page at a16z.com/giveaway. Any notification returned as undeliverable or any other failure to reach the winner via the contact methods provided at time of entry may result in disqualification at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner must then respond to Sponsor within twelve (12) hours. Should a winner fail to respond to Sponsor, Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify that winner and select a new one. Winner may be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability/Publicity Releases (where legal) subsequent to the notification attempt. If a Winner fails to return the required documentation by the specified deadline, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner determined by Sponsor. Acceptance of any prize constitutes permission to use the winner’s entries and his/her name, personal information and likenesses without further compensation, except where prohibited by law. Entry constitutes Entrant’s permission to use entries and his/her name, personal information and likenesses without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

ODDS : The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period.

GENERAL RULES : By participating in this Promotion, Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects. The Sponsor is not responsible for technical, hardware, software or telephone malfunctions of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the user or by the equipment, platform, or software associated with or utilized in this Promotion or by any human error which may occur in the processing of entries in this Promotion. The Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any Entrant that it suspects tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or any website, including without limitation, the Promotion website; violates these Official Rules; or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person; or fails to provide complete and accurate information required for payment of incentives and/or tax reporting purposes. The Sponsor also has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Promotion, to void Entries for any reason, including, but without limitation multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by these Official Rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion may be a violation of criminal and/or civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person and Entrant to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of that provision. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion if it is not capable of running as planned, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other problems beyond the control of Sponsor, and, at its option, award the prize from among all eligible entries received prior to cancellation.

DISCLAIMER AND LIMIT OF LIABILITY : SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING ANY PRIZE OR ANY ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION. SPONSOR AND RELEASED PARTIES (AS DEFINED ABOVE) SHALL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS, DAMAGE, COST, OR INJURY THAT ARISES FROM OR RELATES TO PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION, OR WINNING OR USE OF A PRIZE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: (I) LATE, LOST, DELAYED, DAMAGED, MISDIRECTED, INCOMPLETE, OR UNINTELLIGIBLE ENTRIES; (II) TELEPHONE, ELECTRONIC, HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE PROGRAM, NETWORK, INTERNET, OR COMPUTER MALFUNCTIONS, FAILURES, VIRUSES OR DIFFICULTIES OF ANY KIND; (III) FAILED, INCOMPLETE, GARBLED, OR DELAYED COMPUTER TRANSMISSIONS; (IV) THE USE OR DOWNLOADING OF ANY SOFTWARE OR MATERIAL IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROMOTION; (V) TYPOGRAPHICAL OR OTHER ERROR IN THE PRINTING OF THE OFFER, ADMINISTRATION OF THE PROMOTION, THE CALCULATION OF THE GROSS REVENUES OF SALES OF AN ENTRANT, OR IN THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PRIZE; AND (VI) ANY OTHER CONDITION THAT MAY CAUSE THE PROMOTION TO BE DISRUPTED OR CORRUPTED. SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION AND WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE, TO SUSPEND OR CANCEL THE PROMOTION, ALTER THE RULES OR CANCEL OR SUBSTITUTE THE PRIZE FOR ANY REASON, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IF AT ANY TIME A COMPUTER VIRUS, TECHNICAL PROBLEM, OR OTHER UNFORESEEABLE OR UNCONTROLABLE EVENT ALTERS OR CORRUPTS THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE PROMOTION, OR THE AWARDING OR USE OF THE PRIZE. IF TERMINATED, THE SPONSOR MAY AWARD THE PRIZES FROM AMONG ALL NON-SUSPECT, ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED FOR THE PROMOTION UP TO THE TIME OF SUCH ACTION. If for any reason an Entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, Entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Promotion, provided that if it is not possible to award another entry due to discontinuance of the Promotion, or any part of it, for any reason, Sponsor, at its discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all participants up to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein.

RELEASE : BY ENTERING THE PROMOTION, EACH ENTRANT RELEASES AND AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, APPLICABLE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND RELEASED PARTIES (AS DEFINED ABOVE) FROM ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER FOR ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LOSSES, OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THOSE RELATED TO PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, INFRINGEMENT OF PROPRIETARY RIGHTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLICITY OR PRIVACY OR DEFAMATION) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH: (I) ENTERING THE PROMOTION; (II) ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF ANY PRIZE; (III) ATTENDANCE AT A TECH WEEK PARTY; AND (IV) OTHERWISE ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THE PROMOTION.

PRIVACY: Entrant information submitted will be collected and used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://a16z.com/tos-privacy/.

CHOICE OF LAW; VENUE : This Promotion and the rights and obligations of Sponsor and participants will be governed by and controlled by the laws of the State of California, applicable to contracts made and performed therein without reference to the applicable choice of law provisions. (1) Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion, or any benefits received, or the administration of the Promotion not resolved through internal adjudication shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by arbitration, to take place in the State of California pursuant to the Rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in the Promotion and in no event shall Entrant by entitled to receive attorneys’ fees or other legal costs; and (3) under no circumstances will a participant be permitted to obtain awards for and participants hereby waive all right to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

WINNERS LIST : The names of winners will be posted on the a16z.com/techweekgiveaway website for a period of time beginning on or about one month after the end of the Promotion Period. Individuals may request the name of winners by submitting a self-addressed, stamped, envelope to a16z Podcast x Tech Week Winner’s List Request, 2865 Sand Hill Road, Suite 101, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Vermont residents need not include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

NO AFFILIATION WITH THIRD-PARTIES : This Promotion is sponsored and administered exclusively by Sponsor and is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with any third parties, including any of the companies whose products are offered as prizes.

***

