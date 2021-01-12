a16z Podcast: Developers as Creatives

The rise of developers — as buyers, as influencers, as a creative class — is a direct result of “software eating the world”, and of key shifts in IT from on-prem to cloud & SaaS to the API economy, where application programming interfaces are essentially building blocks for innovation. Developers therefore not only play an outsized role in high-performing tech companies — but managing and motivating them is actually critical in ALL companies, since every company is a tech company (whether they know it or not).

As every industry turns digital, and a company’s interface to their customers IS software, “asking” one’s developer is the key to solving business problems and to thriving not just surviving, argues Jeff Lawson, CEO and co-founder of cloud communications platform-as-a-service company Twilio, in his new book, Ask Your Developer: How to Harness the Power of Software Developers and Win in the 21st Century. So in this episode of the a16z Podcast in conversation with Sonal Chokshi and David Ulevitch (who previously argued “the developer’s way” is the future of work), Lawson shares hard-earned lessons learned, mindsets, strategies, and tactics — from “build vs. buy” to “build vs. die”, to the art and science of small teams (“mitosis”) — for leaders and companies of all sizes.

But what does it mean to truly treat developers as creatives within an organization? What does it mean to be “developer first”? And how does this affect customers, product, go-to-market? All this and more in this episode.