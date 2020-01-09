The Developer’s Way: How to Work Like a Developer (without learning to code)

A former developer and anthropology major, a16z General Partner David Ulevitch has watched developers work for years. And he’s noticed something beyond their coding skills, developers don’t work like “us normals.” They are lazy, and that laziness is a feature, not a bug, in how they work. It has made them software power users who know how to collaborate at scale, turn data exhaust into insights, and automate any task they have to do more than once.

As more digital natives enter the workforce, we are entering an era in which we will all work like developers. And this has big implications for both who buys software and how we build it. In this talk from the a16z Innovation Summit, David gives a preview of the future of enterprise software, from fuzzy search to command lines, and explains how it will spur innovation across all parts of the enterprise — without needing to learn a line of code.

SHOW NOTES

The developer’s way is a mindset [1:15]

The 4 paradigms of the developer’s way [2:02]

Collaborating at scale with a revision control system [3:03]

Working faster with a command line [3:43]

Using log files for performance improvement [4:53]

Why developers don’t repeat themselves [5:40]

Software examples of the developer’s way [7:39]

An email inbox that’s more efficient [7:42]

A single search tool for all your applications [8:45]

An HR solution that treats the organization as code [9:49]

A sales solution that automates CRM data capture [11:23]

Software that surfaces insights from the organization hive mind [13:09]

What digital natives demand of enterprise software [14:45]

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.