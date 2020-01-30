The Rise of Crypto is Leading to a Safer Internet

The security systems that protect our banks, social media sites, and numerous online platforms are outdated — so much so that even the CEOs of popular sites can get hacked. As we move into the future, we need increasingly nuanced security.

That technology is now available with crypto.

Encrypting and decentralizing information and services decreases the risk of hacks and service outages, and crypto-based security technology is making its way into consumer goods. Diogo Monica, co-founder of president of crypto security company Anchorage, discusses how using crypto can increase personal security, privacy, and data sovereignty.

Show Notes

How Crypto is making the internet a safer place. [0:28]

How outdated security systems have led to information leaks [1:40]

The lack of personal security, privacy, and data sovereignty on the internet today. [3:15]

Why the increase in value of cryptocurrency has driven cryptographers to make crypto more secure [3:56]

How Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked [5:00]

The issues with using SMS for two factor authentication [6:35]

Crypto enables new consumer technology to better guard sensitive information [7:23]

The Capital One hack and how crypto could have helped [8:20]

How zero knowledge proofs work [10:10]

The Facebook outage and how crypto could have helped [12:30]

The ways that crypto enables decentralized data and increases the availability and safety of the internet [14:05]

