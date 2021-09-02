Miles Jennings

I first got to know Miles when I joined a16z and needed a go-to lawyer for all things crypto. As we searched to find a lawyer who truly understood crypto and the legal framework within which it operates, it became clear very quickly that there was no one better than Miles. He advised us and our portfolio companies and projects on a wide range of issues, always bringing a degree of understanding of the space that is hard to find. Our portfolio projects loved working with him and would reach out to him time and time again. Before long, it became clear that the only thing better than working with Miles as outside counsel would be working with Miles in-house.

That’s why I’m so pleased to announce that Miles has joined the a16z Crypto team as our General Counsel. This is a critically important role to support our portfolio companies and projects as the crypto industry quickly matures and as we further scale our platform and invest in projects at the vanguard of crypto.

Miles was most recently a partner at Latham & Watkins, where he focused on working with startups and investors in heavily regulated sectors including life sciences and, most importantly, crypto. He has been the go-to, trusted advisor for countless startups and crypto projects, guiding them from incorporation through financings, acquisitions, token offerings, and governance matters.

Miles’ experience within the sector stretches back to 2017, when he first began working with ConsenSys, a firm client, and he quickly became one of the most sought-after legal minds working in crypto. During his time at Latham, he co-chaired its global blockchain and cryptocurrency task force, which was composed of over 80 lawyers around the globe. In addition, he worked regularly with almost every venture firm operating in crypto, designing several of the investment structures they use today, and he was counsel to dozens of startups in the sector, including Aave, Bitwise, Avalanche, Element, Idle, Connext, 3Box, and Aztec. Miles was also an editor of Latham’s Global Fintech & Payments blog and has published several articles relating to legal matters relevant to crypto startups.

In our experience working in crypto, we’ve observed that the builders in this space prize experienced subject matter experts who share their values, set the bar for excellence high, are intellectually curious, and are open-minded and creative. This is particularly valuable in lawyers, as I know so well. This is exactly the kind of partner Miles has proven to be to the crypto community and we felt that, given the right platform, his impact in this space could be even bigger and more profound. I’m so excited for the teams we work with to get to know him.



Welcome, Miles!

