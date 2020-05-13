Crypto startup school

Learn How to Build a Crypto Company

From late February to mid-April, 45 students selected from among thousands of applicants attended a16z Crypto Startup School, first in person and then online.

Now we’re making the course videos available to you. In partnership with TechCrunch, we’re releasing a new course module every week for the next several weeks. We hope that the hours of real-world insights contained in these videos over the next few weeks will help a new generation of talented technologists navigate the idea maze and get started building crypto projects.

Our heartfelt thanks to all the students, instructors, and mentors of Crypto Startup School for their inspiring hard work, creativity, and relentless focus on innovation.

Course Videos

  • Crypto Networks and Why They Matter

    Instructor: Chris Dixon

  • Blockchain Primitives: Cryptography and Consensus

    Instructor: Dan Boneh

  • Setting Up and Scaling a Crypto Company

    Instructor: Brian Armstrong

  • Applications: Today & 2025

    Instructor: Balaji Srinivasan

  • Opportunities for Crypto in Gaming

    Instructor: Josh Williams

  • Business Models and Value Capture

    Instructor: Ali Yahya

  • Cryptoeconomics 101

    Instructor: Sam Williams

  • Deep Dive: How and Why to Decentralize Your Project

    Instructor: Jesse Walden and Robert Leshner

  • Developer Community Building

    Instructor: Tom Preston-Werner and Chris Dixon

  • Managing a Distributed Workforce

    Instructor: Tina Ferguson

  • Protocol to Product

    Instructor: Nitya Subramanian

  • Secure Smart Contract Development

    Instructor: Jutta Steiner

  • Crypto Regulators and Token Securities

    Instructor: Brian Brooks

  • Fundraising

    Instructor: Jesse Walden

Course Reader

Instructors

  • Brian Armstrong
    Cofounder & CEO
    Coinbase
  • Dan Boneh
    Professor in Residence
    Andreessen Horowitz and Stanford University
  • Brian Brooks
    Former Chief Legal Officer
    Coinbase
  • Chris Dixon
    General Partner
    Andreessen Horowitz
  • Tina Ferguson
    Partner
    Andreessen Horowitz
  • Robert Leshner
    Founder
    Compound
  • Tom Preston-Werner
    Cofounder, Chatterbug;
    Former Cofounder & CEO, Github
  • Balaji Srinivasan
    Angel Investor and Entrepreneur
  • Jutta Steiner
    Founder & CEO
    Parity Technologies
  • Nitya Subramanian
    Product Manager
    Celo
  • Jesse Walden
    Program Manager
    a16z Crypto Startup School
  • Josh Williams
    Cofounder & CEO
    Forte
  • Sam Williams
    Cofounder
    Arweave
  • Ali Yahya
    Deal Partner
    Andreessen Horowitz

Program FAQ

