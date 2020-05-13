Learn How to Build a Crypto Company
From late February to mid-April, 45 students selected from among thousands of applicants attended a16z Crypto Startup School, first in person and then online.
Now we’re making the course videos available to you. In partnership with TechCrunch, we’re releasing a new course module every week for the next several weeks. We hope that the hours of real-world insights contained in these videos over the next few weeks will help a new generation of talented technologists navigate the idea maze and get started building crypto projects.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the students, instructors, and mentors of Crypto Startup School for their inspiring hard work, creativity, and relentless focus on innovation.
Course Videos
-
Crypto Networks and Why They Matter
Instructor: Chris Dixon
-
Blockchain Primitives: Cryptography and Consensus
Instructor: Dan Boneh
-
Setting Up and Scaling a Crypto Company
Instructor: Brian Armstrong
-
Applications: Today & 2025
Instructor: Balaji Srinivasan
-
Opportunities for Crypto in Gaming
Instructor: Josh Williams
-
Business Models and Value Capture
Instructor: Ali Yahya
-
Cryptoeconomics 101
Instructor: Sam Williams
-
Deep Dive: How and Why to Decentralize Your Project
Instructor: Jesse Walden and Robert Leshner
-
Developer Community Building
Instructor: Tom Preston-Werner and Chris Dixon
-
Managing a Distributed Workforce
Instructor: Tina Ferguson
-
Protocol to Product
Instructor: Nitya Subramanian
-
Secure Smart Contract Development
Instructor: Jutta Steiner
-
Crypto Regulators and Token Securities
Instructor: Brian Brooks
-
Fundraising
Instructor: Jesse Walden
Instructors
-
Brian Armstrong
-
Dan Boneh
-
Brian Brooks
-
Chris Dixon
-
Tina Ferguson
-
Robert Leshner
-
Tom Preston-Werner
-
Balaji Srinivasan
-
Jutta Steiner
-
Nitya Subramanian
-
Jesse Walden
-
Josh Williams
-
Sam Williams
-
Ali Yahya
Program FAQ
-
What is a16z Crypto Startup School?
A free, educational program built by Andreessen Horowitz to encourage talented technologists to get started in crypto. It features video lectures, presentations and fireside chats with leading entrepreneurs, investors and experts in the space.
-
What will I learn?
Many outstanding programs and resources exist to help founders learn about building tech startups. Our goal with this course is to detail what is different about building in crypto.
Participants will learn to understand the fundamentals of building a crypto startup—from the enabling infrastructure, to applications, to business strategy and operational best practices.
-
Who should take Crypto Startup School?
Technologists with a curiosity for crypto and an interest in starting or joining the next generation of crypto projects. No prior experience building in crypto is necessary.
-
Do I need to apply?
No, all online course materials are publicly available.
-
Will Andreessen Horowitz host another Crypto Startup School course soon?
Currently, we don’t have plans to host another cohort, but we are not ruling it out.
-
Do you need to have a startup idea for Crypto Startup School?
No, Crypto Startup School is meant to help you accelerate your journey through the idea maze, towards conceiving and building a startup that you’re excited about.
-
How many hours should I expect to put in?
The total running time of the videos is about 15 hours. Students may also find that the videos inspire them to work on crypto projects of their own.
-
Is there a cost in participating in the program?
No, Crypto Startup School is 100% free.
-
What is the Course Reader?
The course reader is a library of supplemental materials, which pairs well with the course presentations.
-
Do I have to view the videos sequentially?
The course is designed so that each video builds on the lessons of the previous ones, but you can watch any video at any time.
