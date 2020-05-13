Learn How to Build a Crypto Company

From late February to mid-April, 45 students selected from among thousands of applicants attended a16z Crypto Startup School, first in person and then online.

Now we’re making the course videos available to you. In partnership with TechCrunch, we’re releasing a new course module every week for the next several weeks. We hope that the hours of real-world insights contained in these videos over the next few weeks will help a new generation of talented technologists navigate the idea maze and get started building crypto projects.

Our heartfelt thanks to all the students, instructors, and mentors of Crypto Startup School for their inspiring hard work, creativity, and relentless focus on innovation.

If you’d like more content, resources, and analysis from the a16z Crypto team, sign up here to be one of the first to get our forthcoming crypto newsletter.