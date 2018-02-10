The Crypto Canon

Here’s a list — building on and including Chris’ last roundup — of crypto readings and resources. It’s organized from building blocks and basics; foundations (& history); and key concepts and beginners’ guides — followed by specific topics such as governance; development, privacy, and security; scaling; consensus; cryptoeconomics and investing; fundraising and token distribution; decentralized exchanges; stablecoins; and cryptoeconomic primitives (crytocollectibles, curation markets, games & culture). We also included a section with other resources, such as newsletters and courses, at the end.

* * *

Building Blocks and Basics

WTF is the blockchain? — understanding the problem it solves before defining it

by Mohit Mamoria

https://hackernoon.com/wtf-is-the-blockchain-1da89ba19348

Ever wonder how Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) actually work?

from 3Blue1Brown

https://youtu.be/bBC-nXj3Ng4

How the bitcoin protocol actually works

by Michael Nielsen

http://www.michaelnielsen.org/ddi/how-the-bitcoin-protocol-actually-works/

Ethereum in 25 minutes

by Vitalik Buterin

https://youtu.be/66SaEDzlmP4

How does Ethereum work, anyway? — how it functions at a technical level, without complex math

by Preethi Kasireddy

https://medium.com/@preethikasireddy/how-does-ethereum-work-anyway-22d1df506369

Decrypting crypto, from bitcoin and blockchain to ICOs

by Alex Rampell

https://a16z.com/2017/12/08/summit-crypto-alex-rampell/

Cryptographic hash function — what they are, properties of, etc.

by Khan Academy

https://youtu.be/0WiTaBI82Mc

a basic primer on blockchain — ledger basics, why it matters

Chris Berg, Sinclair Davidson, and Jason Potts

https://medium.com/@cryptoeconomics/the-blockchain-economy-a-beginners-guide-to-institutional-cryptoeconomics-64bf2f2beec4

a basic glossary of terms — a few short and simple definitions

https://tangelo.co/insights/blog/techs-must-have-reference-guide-to-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency

Foundations (& History)

Bitcoin whitepaper (2009): A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System

by Satoshi Nakamoto

https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf

Ethereum whitepaper (2013+): A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform

by Vitalik Buterin et al

https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/White-Paper

The Byzantine Generals Problem (1982)

by Leslie Lamport, Robert Shostak, and Marshall Pease

https://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~luca/cs174/byzantine.pdf

The Agoric papers series (1988)

by Mark Miller and K. Eric Drexler

https://e-drexler.com/d/09/00/AgoricsPapers/agoricpapers.html

The idea of smart contracts (1997)

by Nick Szabo

http://www.fon.hum.uva.nl/rob/Courses/InformationInSpeech/CDROM/Literature/LOTwinterschool2006/szabo.best.vwh.net/idea.html

Why bitcoin matters (2014)

by Marc Andreessen

https://dealbook.nytimes.com/2014/01/21/why-bitcoin-matters/

Bitcoin’s academic pedigree (2017)

by Arvind Narayanan and Jeremy Clark

https://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=3136559

Key Concepts and Beginners’ Guides

Beyond the bitcoin bubble

by Steven Johnson

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/16/magazine/beyond-the-bitcoin-bubble.html

Crypto tokens: A breakthrough in open network design

by Chris Dixon

https://medium.com/@cdixon/crypto-tokens-a-breakthrough-in-open-network-design-e600975be2ef

Crypto tokens and the coming age of protocol innovation

by Albert Wenger

http://continuations.com/post/148098927445/crypto-tokens-and-the-coming-age-of-protocol

Fat protocols

by Joel Monegro

https://www.usv.com/blog/fat-protocols

Cryptocurrencies, app coins, and investing in protocols

Olaf Carson-Wee, Chris Dixon, and Sonal Chokshi

https://a16z.com/2017/04/03/cryptocurrencies-protocols-appcoins/

Getting applications into people’s hands

Juan Benet and Chris Dixon

https://a16z.com/2017/09/14/networks-protocols-labs-tokens/

How the U.S. government used blockchain to fight fraud

by Kathryn Haun

https://youtu.be/507wn9VcSAE

Bitcoin network effects

by Elad Gil

http://blog.eladgil.com/2017/12/bitcoin-network-effects_11.html

Keepers : workers that maintain blockchain networks — when designed correctly, tokens can act like rocket-fuel for driving network effects by incentivizing desired behaviors

by Ryan Zurrer

https://medium.com/@rzurrer/keepers-workers-that-maintain-blockchain-networks-a40182615b66

The quiet master of cryptocurrency — Nick Szabo in conversation with Naval Ravikant

by Tim Ferris

https://tim.blog/2017/06/04/nick-szabo/

Beginner’s guide series on cryptoassets (series) — from ethereum to litecoin

by Linda Xie

https://medium.com/@linda.xie/beginners-guide-series-on-cryptoassets-d897535d887

Why crypto tokens matter

Fred Ehrsam and Chris Dixon

https://a16z.com/2017/09/28/cryptocurrencies-networks-tokens/

Why it’s hard to “get” bitcoin: the blockchain spectrum

by Dhruv Bansal

https://blog.unchained-capital.com/blockchain-spectrum-806847e1c575

What do we mean by “blockchains are trustless”?

by Preethi Kasireddy

https://medium.com/@preethikasireddy/eli5-what-do-we-mean-by-blockchains-are-trustless-aa420635d5f6

The meaning of decentralization — but what does that actually mean? nuances, depth

by Vitalik Buterin

https://medium.com/@VitalikButerin/the-meaning-of-decentralization-a0c92b76a274

The slow death of the firm

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/the-slow-death-of-the-firm-1bd6cc81286b

Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum — Unchained: big ideas from the worlds of blockchain and cryptocurrency

by Laura Shin

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/unchained-big-ideas-from-worlds-blockchain-cryptocurrency/id1123922160

Mental models for understanding tokens

Nick Tomaino and Chris Dixon

https://a16z.com/2018/01/21/mental-models-tokens-crypto-trends/

Governance

The myth of the irrational token holder — why blockchain governance doesn’t fit squarely into any existing model

by Kathleen Breitman

https://medium.com/@kathleenbreit/the-myth-of-the-irrational-token-holder-c12438709afd

Blockchain governance — design components, approaches, suggestions

by Fred Ehrsam

https://medium.com/@FEhrsam/blockchain-governance-programming-our-future-c3bfe30f2d74

Against on-chain governance — refuting (and rebuking) the above post

by Vlad Zamfir

https://medium.com/@Vlad_Zamfir/against-on-chain-governance-a4ceacd040ca

Notes on blockchain governance

by Vitalik Buterin

http://vitalik.ca/general/2017/12/17/voting.html

A self-amending crypto-ledger — Tezos position paper

by Arthur and Kathleen Breitman

https://www.tezos.com/static/papers/position_paper.pdf

Development, Privacy, and Security

The hitchhiker’s guide to smart contracts in Ethereum

by Manuel Araoz

https://blog.zeppelin.solutions/the-hitchhikers-guide-to-smart-contracts-in-ethereum-848f08001f05

Securing smart contracts (series) — 6 Solidity vulnerabilities and how to avoid them

from Loom

https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-secure-your-smart-contracts-6-solidity-vulnerabilities-and-how-to-avoid-them-part-1-c33048d4d17d

https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-secure-your-smart-contracts-6-solidity-vulnerabilities-and-how-to-avoid-them-part-2-730db0aa4834

Ethereum smart contract best practices

by ConsenSys Diligence

https://consensys.github.io/smart-contract-best-practices/

Devcon3 panel on formal verification

Phil Daian, Everett Hildenbrandt, Yoichi Hirai, and Loi Luu, moderated by Reto Trinkler

https://youtu.be/DrDIcirrhWM

Privacy on the blockchain

by Vitalik Buterin

https://blog.ethereum.org/2016/01/15/privacy-on-the-blockchain/

Epicenter — a trove of interviews with many different blockchain project leads

https://epicenter.tv/episodes/

Scaling

Blockchains don’t scale — not today, at least… but there’s hope

by Preethi Kasireddy

https://hackernoon.com/blockchains-dont-scale-not-today-at-least-but-there-s-hope-2cb43946551a

Platform currencies may soon be obsolete — here is my claim: within 5 years the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap will be an application token

by Aleksandr Bulkin

https://blog.coinfund.io/platform-currencies-may-soon-be-obsolete-78d9b263d902

The importance of layer two — an HTTP of bitcoin and blockchains

by Elizabeth Stark

https://youtu.be/3PcR4HWJnkY

What is the Lightning Network and how can it help Bitcoin scale?

by Elizabeth Stark

https://coincenter.org/entry/what-is-the-lightning-network

Scaling Tezos — scaling with recursive SNARKs (succinct non-interactive zero-knowledge proofs of knowledge)

by Arthur Breitman

https://hackernoon.com/scaling-tezo-8de241dd91bd

Ethereum Foundation research initiatives — primary topics in both pure and applied research

by Ethereum Foundation

http://notes.eth.sg/CwIwZgbAjADAxgUwLQEMUIKxOCsWCcIEwShAHCgEwJj4qyVA

Ethereum scalability research and development subsidy programs

by Vitalik Buterin

https://blog.ethereum.org/2018/01/02/ethereum-scalability-research-development-subsidy-programs/

A beginner’s guide to Ethermint

by Tendermint

https://blog.cosmos.network/a-beginners-guide-to-ethermint-38ee15f8a6f4

Construction of a plasma chain 0x1

by David Knott

https://blog.omisego.network/construction-of-a-plasma-chain-0x1-614f6ebd1612

Accounts, transactions, gas, and block gas limits in Ethereum

by Hudson Jameson

https://hudsonjameson.com/2017-06-27-accounts-transactions-gas-ethereum/

Interplanetary linked computing: separating Merkle Computing from blockchain computational courts

by Simon de la Rouviere

https://media.consensys.net/interplanetary-linked-computing-separating-merkle-computing-from-blockchain-computational-courts-1ade201ecf8a

Ethereum sharding: overview and finality

by Hsiao-Wei Wang

https://medium.com/@icebearhww/ethereum-sharding-and-finality-65248951f649

Consensus

Consensus Compare: Casper vs. Tendermint; Tendermint BFT vs. EOS dPoS

from Tendermint

https://blog.cosmos.network/consensus-compare-casper-vs-tendermint-6df154ad56ae

https://blog.cosmos.network/consensus-compare-tendermint-bft-vs-eos-dpos-46c5bca7204b

Ethereum Casper 101

by Jon Choi

https://medium.com/@jonchoi/ethereum-casper-101-7a851a4f1eb0



The history of Casper (series)

by Vlad Zamfir

https://medium.com/@Vlad_Zamfir/the-history-of-casper-part-1-59233819c9a9

Decentralization in Bitcoin and Ethereum

by Adem Efe Gencer, Soumya Basu, Ittay Eyal, Robbert van Renesse, and Emin Gün Sirer

http://hackingdistributed.com/2018/01/15/decentralization-bitcoin-ethereum/

Seeking consensus on consensus — DPOS (delegated proof of stake) and the Two Generals’ problem

by Ian Grigg

https://steemit.com/eos/@iang/seeking-consensus-on-consensus-dpos-or-delegated-proof-of-stake-and-the-two-generals-problem

A proof of stake design philosophy

by Vitalik Buterin

https://medium.com/@VitalikButerin/a-proof-of-stake-design-philosophy-506585978d51

Inflation and participation in stake based token protocols

by Doug Petkanics

https://medium.com/@petkanics/inflation-and-participation-in-stake-based-token-protocols-1593688612bf

Cryptoeconomics and Investing

A crash course in mechanism design

from BlockChannel

https://medium.com/blockchannel/a-crash-course-in-mechanism-design-for-cryptoeconomic-applications-a9f06ab6a976

Cryptoasset valuations — a theory and framework for evaluating

by Chris Burniske

https://medium.com/@cburniske/cryptoasset-valuations-ac83479ffca7

A process for evaluating new tokens

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/our-process-for-evaluating-new-tokens-4627ed97f500

On medium-of-exchange token valuations

by Vitalik Buterin

http://vitalik.ca/general/2017/10/17/moe.html

Understanding token velocity

by Kyle Samani

https://multicoin.capital/2017/12/08/understanding-token-velocity/

Fat protocols are not an investment thesis

by Jake Brukhman

https://blog.coinfund.io/fat-protocols-are-not-an-investment-thesis-17c8837c2734

Skin-in-the-game coins

by Ryan Selkis

https://medium.com/tbis-weekly-bits/skin-in-the-game-coins-da0afdfdc650



Fundraising and Token Distribution

Thoughts on tokens

by Balaji Srinivasan

https://news.earn.com/thoughts-on-tokens-436109aabcbe

Funding the evolution of blockchains

by Fred Ehrsam

https://medium.com/@FEhrsam/funding-the-evolution-of-blockchains-87d160988481

The Bitcoin model for crowdfunding

by Naval Ravikant

https://startupboy.com/2014/03/09/the-bitcoin-model-for-crowdfunding/

How to make bonding curves for the economic web — a novel token distribution mechanism for building healthy communities, a technical primer

by Slava Balasanov

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-make-bonding-curves-for-continuous-token-models-3784653f8b17

Separating the staking token from the fee token — introducing the Photon (the Hard Spoon explained)

by Tendermint

https://blog.cosmos.network/cosmos-fee-token-introducing-the-photon-8a62b2f51aa

Explanation of DAICOs

by Vitalik Buterin

https://ethresear.ch/t/explanation-of-daicos/465

The SAFT Project

https://saftproject.com/

Regulatory environment and considerations — updates and explainers

from Coin Center

https://coincenter.org/our-work

Decentralized Exchanges

State of decentralized exchanges, 2018

by Nathan Sexer

https://media.consensys.net/state-of-decentralized-exchanges-2018-276dad340c79

Networked liquidity — projects solving the chicken and egg problem

by Radar Relay

https://medium.com/radarrelay/networked-liquidity-2030d85af897

List of decentralized exchanges — of cryptocurrencies and tokens (does not yet include column for degree of decentralization)

https://github.com/PYMERVAL/decentradexchange

Stablecoins

Stablecoins: A holy grail in digital currency

by Nick Tomaino

https://thecontrol.co/stablecoins-a-holy-grail-in-digital-currency-b64f3371e111

An overview of stablecoins

by Myles Snider

https://multicoin.capital/2018/01/17/an-overview-of-stablecoins/

The search for a stable cryptocurrency

by Vitalik Buterin

https://blog.ethereum.org/2014/11/11/search-stable-cryptocurrency/

Maker for dummies: a plain English explanation of the Dai stablecoin

by Gregory DiPrisco

https://medium.com/cryptolinks/maker-for-dummies-a-plain-english-explanation-of-the-dai-stablecoin-e4481d79b90

Cryptoeconomic Primitives: Curation Markets, Cryptocollectibles, Games & Culture

Introducing curation markets — trade popularity of memes and information (with code!)

by Simon de la Rouviere

https://medium.com/@simondlr/introducing-curation-markets-trade-popularity-of-memes-information-with-code-70bf6fed9881

Curation markets (tweetstorm) — summary and implications of

by Fred Ehrsam

https://twitter.com/FEhrsam/status/958388803655184386

Early UIs for curation markets (tweetstorm) — categories and some projects using markets to curate human readable information

by Jesse Walden

https://twitter.com/jessewldn/status/958733889643696128

Token-curated registries — a more formal but less-than-mathematical view of token-curated registries

by Mike Goldin

https://medium.com/@ilovebagels/token-curated-registries-1-0-61a232f8dac7

Building ‘Google for the economic web’ on the Ethereum blockchain

by Maciej Olpinski

https://blog.userfeeds.io/building-google-for-the-economic-web-on-the-ethereum-blockchain-de27cb3d23b

Smart media tokens

from Steemit

https://smt.steem.io/smt-whitepaper.pdf

Digital pets that don’t die

by Elaine Ou

https://elaineou.com/2017/12/03/digital-pets-that-dont-die/

Will cryptocurrencies be the art market’s next big thing?

by Scott Reyburn

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/13/arts/cryptocurrency-art-market.html

Digital collectibles and the weird future of “digibles”

by Josh Stark

https://hackernoon.com/digital-collectibles-and-the-weird-future-of-digibles-f75f4bf0f9aa

Cryptocollectibles are XLNT, but nobody knows what’s next

by Matt Condon

https://medium.com/xlnt-art/cryptocollectibles-are-xlnt-but-nobody-knows-whats-next-a7892b311637

Rare pepe — what happens when you combine a crypto-asset with a meme and a trading card

by Fred Wilson

http://avc.com/2017/05/rare-pepe/

How to code your own cryptokitties-style game on Ethereum

by James Martin Duffy

https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-code-your-own-cryptokitties-style-game-on-ethereum-7c8ac86a4eb3

Other Resources – Newsletters

Week in Ethereum News — tracking developments in the Ethereum ecosystem

by Evan Van Ness

http://www.weekinethereum.com/

The Control — on the entrepreneurs, projects and protocols that are putting control of power in the hands of the people

by 1confirmation

https://www.getrevue.co/profile/control

Token Economy — tracking new developments in distributed ledger tech

by Stefano Bernardi and Yannick Roux

https://tokeneconomy.co/

Proof of Work — projects and progress in crypto, also a view from China

by Eric Meltzer

https://tinyletter.com/proofofwork/archive

Other Resources – Courses

Cryptocurrency (2018)

by Susan Athey and Kathryn Haun

http://explorecourses.stanford.edu/search?view=catalog&filter-coursestatus-Active=on&q=MGTECON%20515:%20Cryptocurrency&academicYear=20172018

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies (2015)

by Arvind Narayan, Joseph Bonneau, Edward Felten, Andrew Miller

https://piazza.com/princeton/spring2015/btctech/home

Advanced topics in computer science: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency technologies (2014)

by Arvind Narayan

http://randomwalker.info/teaching/fall-2014-bitcoin/

A graduate course in applied cryptography (2017)

by Dan Boneh and Victor Shoup

http://toc.cryptobook.us/