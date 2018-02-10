The Crypto Canon

Here’s a list — building on and including Chris’ last roundup — of crypto readings and resources. It’s organized from building blocks and basics; foundations (& history); and key concepts and beginners’ guides — followed by specific topics such as governance; development, privacy, and security; scaling; consensus; cryptoeconomics and investing; fundraising and token distribution; decentralized exchanges; stablecoins; and cryptoeconomic primitives (crytocollectibles, curation markets, games & culture). We also included a section with other resources, such as newsletters and courses, at the end.
You can also find most of a16z's writings, posts, and videos on the topic at a16z.com/crypto.
Building Blocks and Basics
WTF is the blockchain? — understanding the problem it solves before defining it
by Mohit Mamoria
https://hackernoon.com/wtf-is-the-blockchain-1da89ba19348
Ever wonder how Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) actually work?
from 3Blue1Brown
https://youtu.be/bBC-nXj3Ng4
How the bitcoin protocol actually works
by Michael Nielsen
http://www.michaelnielsen.org/ddi/how-the-bitcoin-protocol-actually-works/
Ethereum in 25 minutes
by Vitalik Buterin
https://youtu.be/66SaEDzlmP4
How does Ethereum work, anyway? — how it functions at a technical level, without complex math
by Preethi Kasireddy
https://medium.com/@preethikasireddy/how-does-ethereum-work-anyway-22d1df506369
Decrypting crypto, from bitcoin and blockchain to ICOs
by Alex Rampell
https://a16z.com/2017/12/08/summit-crypto-alex-rampell/
Cryptographic hash function — what they are, properties of, etc.
by Khan Academy
https://youtu.be/0WiTaBI82Mc
a basic primer on blockchain — ledger basics, why it matters
Chris Berg, Sinclair Davidson, and Jason Potts
https://medium.com/@cryptoeconomics/the-blockchain-economy-a-beginners-guide-to-institutional-cryptoeconomics-64bf2f2beec4
a basic glossary of terms — a few short and simple definitions
https://tangelo.co/insights/blog/techs-must-have-reference-guide-to-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency
Foundations (& History)
Bitcoin whitepaper (2009): A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System
by Satoshi Nakamoto
https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
Ethereum whitepaper (2013+): A Next-Generation Smart Contract and Decentralized Application Platform
by Vitalik Buterin et al
https://github.com/ethereum/wiki/wiki/White-Paper
The Byzantine Generals Problem (1982)
by Leslie Lamport, Robert Shostak, and Marshall Pease
https://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~luca/cs174/byzantine.pdf
The Agoric papers series (1988)
by Mark Miller and K. Eric Drexler
https://e-drexler.com/d/09/00/AgoricsPapers/agoricpapers.html
The idea of smart contracts (1997)
by Nick Szabo
http://www.fon.hum.uva.nl/rob/Courses/InformationInSpeech/CDROM/Literature/LOTwinterschool2006/szabo.best.vwh.net/idea.html
Why bitcoin matters (2014)
by Marc Andreessen
https://dealbook.nytimes.com/2014/01/21/why-bitcoin-matters/
Bitcoin’s academic pedigree (2017)
by Arvind Narayanan and Jeremy Clark
https://queue.acm.org/detail.cfm?id=3136559
Key Concepts and Beginners’ Guides
Beyond the bitcoin bubble
by Steven Johnson
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/16/magazine/beyond-the-bitcoin-bubble.html
Crypto tokens: A breakthrough in open network design
by Chris Dixon
https://medium.com/@cdixon/crypto-tokens-a-breakthrough-in-open-network-design-e600975be2ef
Crypto tokens and the coming age of protocol innovation
by Albert Wenger
http://continuations.com/post/148098927445/crypto-tokens-and-the-coming-age-of-protocol
Fat protocols
by Joel Monegro
https://www.usv.com/blog/fat-protocols
Cryptocurrencies, app coins, and investing in protocols
Olaf Carson-Wee, Chris Dixon, and Sonal Chokshi
https://a16z.com/2017/04/03/cryptocurrencies-protocols-appcoins/
Getting applications into people’s hands
Juan Benet and Chris Dixon
https://a16z.com/2017/09/14/networks-protocols-labs-tokens/
How the U.S. government used blockchain to fight fraud
by Kathryn Haun
https://youtu.be/507wn9VcSAE
Bitcoin network effects
by Elad Gil
http://blog.eladgil.com/2017/12/bitcoin-network-effects_11.html
Keepers : workers that maintain blockchain networks — when designed correctly, tokens can act like rocket-fuel for driving network effects by incentivizing desired behaviors
by Ryan Zurrer
https://medium.com/@rzurrer/keepers-workers-that-maintain-blockchain-networks-a40182615b66
The quiet master of cryptocurrency — Nick Szabo in conversation with Naval Ravikant
by Tim Ferris
https://tim.blog/2017/06/04/nick-szabo/
Beginner’s guide series on cryptoassets (series) — from ethereum to litecoin
by Linda Xie
https://medium.com/@linda.xie/beginners-guide-series-on-cryptoassets-d897535d887
Why crypto tokens matter
Fred Ehrsam and Chris Dixon
https://a16z.com/2017/09/28/cryptocurrencies-networks-tokens/
Why it’s hard to “get” bitcoin: the blockchain spectrum
by Dhruv Bansal
https://blog.unchained-capital.com/blockchain-spectrum-806847e1c575
What do we mean by “blockchains are trustless”?
by Preethi Kasireddy
https://medium.com/@preethikasireddy/eli5-what-do-we-mean-by-blockchains-are-trustless-aa420635d5f6
The meaning of decentralization — but what does that actually mean? nuances, depth
by Vitalik Buterin
https://medium.com/@VitalikButerin/the-meaning-of-decentralization-a0c92b76a274
The slow death of the firm
by Nick Tomaino
https://thecontrol.co/the-slow-death-of-the-firm-1bd6cc81286b
Vitalik Buterin, creator of Ethereum — Unchained: big ideas from the worlds of blockchain and cryptocurrency
by Laura Shin
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/unchained-big-ideas-from-worlds-blockchain-cryptocurrency/id1123922160
Mental models for understanding tokens
Nick Tomaino and Chris Dixon
https://a16z.com/2018/01/21/mental-models-tokens-crypto-trends/
Governance
The myth of the irrational token holder — why blockchain governance doesn’t fit squarely into any existing model
by Kathleen Breitman
https://medium.com/@kathleenbreit/the-myth-of-the-irrational-token-holder-c12438709afd
Blockchain governance — design components, approaches, suggestions
by Fred Ehrsam
https://medium.com/@FEhrsam/blockchain-governance-programming-our-future-c3bfe30f2d74
Against on-chain governance — refuting (and rebuking) the above post
by Vlad Zamfir
https://medium.com/@Vlad_Zamfir/against-on-chain-governance-a4ceacd040ca
Notes on blockchain governance
by Vitalik Buterin
http://vitalik.ca/general/2017/12/17/voting.html
A self-amending crypto-ledger — Tezos position paper
by Arthur and Kathleen Breitman
https://www.tezos.com/static/papers/position_paper.pdf
Development, Privacy, and Security
The hitchhiker’s guide to smart contracts in Ethereum
by Manuel Araoz
https://blog.zeppelin.solutions/the-hitchhikers-guide-to-smart-contracts-in-ethereum-848f08001f05
Securing smart contracts (series) — 6 Solidity vulnerabilities and how to avoid them
from Loom
https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-secure-your-smart-contracts-6-solidity-vulnerabilities-and-how-to-avoid-them-part-1-c33048d4d17d
https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-secure-your-smart-contracts-6-solidity-vulnerabilities-and-how-to-avoid-them-part-2-730db0aa4834
Ethereum smart contract best practices
by ConsenSys Diligence
https://consensys.github.io/smart-contract-best-practices/
Devcon3 panel on formal verification
Phil Daian, Everett Hildenbrandt, Yoichi Hirai, and Loi Luu, moderated by Reto Trinkler
https://youtu.be/DrDIcirrhWM
Privacy on the blockchain
by Vitalik Buterin
https://blog.ethereum.org/2016/01/15/privacy-on-the-blockchain/
Epicenter — a trove of interviews with many different blockchain project leads
https://epicenter.tv/episodes/
Scaling
Blockchains don’t scale — not today, at least… but there’s hope
by Preethi Kasireddy
https://hackernoon.com/blockchains-dont-scale-not-today-at-least-but-there-s-hope-2cb43946551a
Platform currencies may soon be obsolete — here is my claim: within 5 years the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap will be an application token
by Aleksandr Bulkin
https://blog.coinfund.io/platform-currencies-may-soon-be-obsolete-78d9b263d902
The importance of layer two — an HTTP of bitcoin and blockchains
by Elizabeth Stark
https://youtu.be/3PcR4HWJnkY
What is the Lightning Network and how can it help Bitcoin scale?
by Elizabeth Stark
https://coincenter.org/entry/what-is-the-lightning-network
Scaling Tezos — scaling with recursive SNARKs (succinct non-interactive zero-knowledge proofs of knowledge)
by Arthur Breitman
https://hackernoon.com/scaling-tezo-8de241dd91bd
Ethereum Foundation research initiatives — primary topics in both pure and applied research
by Ethereum Foundation
http://notes.eth.sg/CwIwZgbAjADAxgUwLQEMUIKxOCsWCcIEwShAHCgEwJj4qyVA
Ethereum scalability research and development subsidy programs
by Vitalik Buterin
https://blog.ethereum.org/2018/01/02/ethereum-scalability-research-development-subsidy-programs/
A beginner’s guide to Ethermint
by Tendermint
https://blog.cosmos.network/a-beginners-guide-to-ethermint-38ee15f8a6f4
Construction of a plasma chain 0x1
by David Knott
https://blog.omisego.network/construction-of-a-plasma-chain-0x1-614f6ebd1612
Accounts, transactions, gas, and block gas limits in Ethereum
by Hudson Jameson
https://hudsonjameson.com/2017-06-27-accounts-transactions-gas-ethereum/
Interplanetary linked computing: separating Merkle Computing from blockchain computational courts
by Simon de la Rouviere
https://media.consensys.net/interplanetary-linked-computing-separating-merkle-computing-from-blockchain-computational-courts-1ade201ecf8a
Ethereum sharding: overview and finality
by Hsiao-Wei Wang
https://medium.com/@icebearhww/ethereum-sharding-and-finality-65248951f649
Consensus
Consensus Compare: Casper vs. Tendermint; Tendermint BFT vs. EOS dPoS
from Tendermint
https://blog.cosmos.network/consensus-compare-casper-vs-tendermint-6df154ad56ae
https://blog.cosmos.network/consensus-compare-tendermint-bft-vs-eos-dpos-46c5bca7204b
Ethereum Casper 101
by Jon Choi
https://medium.com/@jonchoi/ethereum-casper-101-7a851a4f1eb0
The history of Casper (series)
by Vlad Zamfir
https://medium.com/@Vlad_Zamfir/the-history-of-casper-part-1-59233819c9a9
Decentralization in Bitcoin and Ethereum
by Adem Efe Gencer, Soumya Basu, Ittay Eyal, Robbert van Renesse, and Emin Gün Sirer
http://hackingdistributed.com/2018/01/15/decentralization-bitcoin-ethereum/
Seeking consensus on consensus — DPOS (delegated proof of stake) and the Two Generals’ problem
by Ian Grigg
https://steemit.com/eos/@iang/seeking-consensus-on-consensus-dpos-or-delegated-proof-of-stake-and-the-two-generals-problem
A proof of stake design philosophy
by Vitalik Buterin
https://medium.com/@VitalikButerin/a-proof-of-stake-design-philosophy-506585978d51
Inflation and participation in stake based token protocols
by Doug Petkanics
https://medium.com/@petkanics/inflation-and-participation-in-stake-based-token-protocols-1593688612bf
Cryptoeconomics and Investing
A crash course in mechanism design
from BlockChannel
https://medium.com/blockchannel/a-crash-course-in-mechanism-design-for-cryptoeconomic-applications-a9f06ab6a976
Cryptoasset valuations — a theory and framework for evaluating
by Chris Burniske
https://medium.com/@cburniske/cryptoasset-valuations-ac83479ffca7
A process for evaluating new tokens
by Nick Tomaino
https://thecontrol.co/our-process-for-evaluating-new-tokens-4627ed97f500
On medium-of-exchange token valuations
by Vitalik Buterin
http://vitalik.ca/general/2017/10/17/moe.html
Understanding token velocity
by Kyle Samani
https://multicoin.capital/2017/12/08/understanding-token-velocity/
Fat protocols are not an investment thesis
by Jake Brukhman
https://blog.coinfund.io/fat-protocols-are-not-an-investment-thesis-17c8837c2734
Skin-in-the-game coins
by Ryan Selkis
https://medium.com/tbis-weekly-bits/skin-in-the-game-coins-da0afdfdc650
Fundraising and Token Distribution
Thoughts on tokens
by Balaji Srinivasan
https://news.earn.com/thoughts-on-tokens-436109aabcbe
Funding the evolution of blockchains
by Fred Ehrsam
https://medium.com/@FEhrsam/funding-the-evolution-of-blockchains-87d160988481
The Bitcoin model for crowdfunding
by Naval Ravikant
https://startupboy.com/2014/03/09/the-bitcoin-model-for-crowdfunding/
How to make bonding curves for the economic web — a novel token distribution mechanism for building healthy communities, a technical primer
by Slava Balasanov
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-make-bonding-curves-for-continuous-token-models-3784653f8b17
Separating the staking token from the fee token — introducing the Photon (the Hard Spoon explained)
by Tendermint
https://blog.cosmos.network/cosmos-fee-token-introducing-the-photon-8a62b2f51aa
Explanation of DAICOs
by Vitalik Buterin
https://ethresear.ch/t/explanation-of-daicos/465
The SAFT Project
https://saftproject.com/
Regulatory environment and considerations — updates and explainers
from Coin Center
https://coincenter.org/our-work
Decentralized Exchanges
State of decentralized exchanges, 2018
by Nathan Sexer
https://media.consensys.net/state-of-decentralized-exchanges-2018-276dad340c79
Networked liquidity — projects solving the chicken and egg problem
by Radar Relay
https://medium.com/radarrelay/networked-liquidity-2030d85af897
List of decentralized exchanges — of cryptocurrencies and tokens (does not yet include column for degree of decentralization)
https://github.com/PYMERVAL/decentradexchange
Stablecoins
Stablecoins: A holy grail in digital currency
by Nick Tomaino
https://thecontrol.co/stablecoins-a-holy-grail-in-digital-currency-b64f3371e111
An overview of stablecoins
by Myles Snider
https://multicoin.capital/2018/01/17/an-overview-of-stablecoins/
The search for a stable cryptocurrency
by Vitalik Buterin
https://blog.ethereum.org/2014/11/11/search-stable-cryptocurrency/
Maker for dummies: a plain English explanation of the Dai stablecoin
by Gregory DiPrisco
https://medium.com/cryptolinks/maker-for-dummies-a-plain-english-explanation-of-the-dai-stablecoin-e4481d79b90
Cryptoeconomic Primitives: Curation Markets, Cryptocollectibles, Games & Culture
Introducing curation markets — trade popularity of memes and information (with code!)
by Simon de la Rouviere
https://medium.com/@simondlr/introducing-curation-markets-trade-popularity-of-memes-information-with-code-70bf6fed9881
Curation markets (tweetstorm) — summary and implications of
by Fred Ehrsam
https://twitter.com/FEhrsam/status/958388803655184386
Early UIs for curation markets (tweetstorm) — categories and some projects using markets to curate human readable information
by Jesse Walden
https://twitter.com/jessewldn/status/958733889643696128
Token-curated registries — a more formal but less-than-mathematical view of token-curated registries
by Mike Goldin
https://medium.com/@ilovebagels/token-curated-registries-1-0-61a232f8dac7
Building ‘Google for the economic web’ on the Ethereum blockchain
by Maciej Olpinski
https://blog.userfeeds.io/building-google-for-the-economic-web-on-the-ethereum-blockchain-de27cb3d23b
Smart media tokens
from Steemit
https://smt.steem.io/smt-whitepaper.pdf
Digital pets that don’t die
by Elaine Ou
https://elaineou.com/2017/12/03/digital-pets-that-dont-die/
Will cryptocurrencies be the art market’s next big thing?
by Scott Reyburn
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/13/arts/cryptocurrency-art-market.html
Digital collectibles and the weird future of “digibles”
by Josh Stark
https://hackernoon.com/digital-collectibles-and-the-weird-future-of-digibles-f75f4bf0f9aa
Cryptocollectibles are XLNT, but nobody knows what’s next
by Matt Condon
https://medium.com/xlnt-art/cryptocollectibles-are-xlnt-but-nobody-knows-whats-next-a7892b311637
Rare pepe — what happens when you combine a crypto-asset with a meme and a trading card
by Fred Wilson
http://avc.com/2017/05/rare-pepe/
How to code your own cryptokitties-style game on Ethereum
by James Martin Duffy
https://medium.com/loom-network/how-to-code-your-own-cryptokitties-style-game-on-ethereum-7c8ac86a4eb3
Other Resources – Newsletters
Week in Ethereum News — tracking developments in the Ethereum ecosystem
by Evan Van Ness
http://www.weekinethereum.com/
The Control — on the entrepreneurs, projects and protocols that are putting control of power in the hands of the people
by 1confirmation
https://www.getrevue.co/profile/control
Token Economy — tracking new developments in distributed ledger tech
by Stefano Bernardi and Yannick Roux
https://tokeneconomy.co/
Proof of Work — projects and progress in crypto, also a view from China
by Eric Meltzer
https://tinyletter.com/proofofwork/archive
Other Resources – Courses
Cryptocurrency (2018)
by Susan Athey and Kathryn Haun
http://explorecourses.stanford.edu/search?view=catalog&filter-coursestatus-Active=on&q=MGTECON%20515:%20Cryptocurrency&academicYear=20172018
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies (2015)
by Arvind Narayan, Joseph Bonneau, Edward Felten, Andrew Miller
https://piazza.com/princeton/spring2015/btctech/home
Advanced topics in computer science: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency technologies (2014)
by Arvind Narayan
http://randomwalker.info/teaching/fall-2014-bitcoin/
A graduate course in applied cryptography (2017)
by Dan Boneh and Victor Shoup
http://toc.cryptobook.us/