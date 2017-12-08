Decrypting Crypto, From Bitcoin and Blockchain to ICOs

watch time: 21 minutes

On the surface, the story of cryptocurrencies has been a story about new financial opportunities — whether it’s people betting on bitcoin, or banking on the blockchain. But the building blocks of this story go back to the history of currency, the evolution of the internet and distributed networks, and towards the advent of Ethereum. As these threads come together, how are they being woven together into new opportunities right now?

Andreessen Horowitz general partner Alex Rampell reflects on all this and more, in this talk delivered at our most recent annual a16z Summit in November 2017.

credits: All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. IBM video here.