September 18, 2020 Tiktok and 'Seeing Like an Algorithm' In one of our special "2x" episodes of 16 Minutes (32ish minutes;) -- our show where we quickly cover the headlines and tech trends, offering ...

September 17, 2020 Apple and the 'Doctor's Office on a Wrist' We cover the latest coming out of Apple's event yesterday, focusing on their new watches (including a lower price model); new sensors (including blood ...

September 2, 2020 A Faster, Cheaper Test -- Will It Really Democratize Coronavirus Testing? In this episode of 16 Minutes, we cover the recent news around the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization approval of Abbott Lab's latest COVID-19 test, ...

August 10, 2020 Teladoc & Livongo, Is Virtual Care Fully Here? In this episode of 16 Minutes -- our show where we cover recent headlines; tease apart what's hype/ what's real; and help orient where we are, ...

July 29, 2020 GPT-3, Beyond the Hype In this special "2x" explainer episode of 16 Minutes -- where we talk about what's in the news, and where we are on the long arc of various tech ...

July 10, 2020 Funding Science & Innovation; Remote Work & Future Silicon Valley This holiday break episode of 16 Minutes on the News (#36) covers two timely and still developing-news topics:#1 The National Science Foundation could ...

June 29, 2020 Apple App Clips, Program the Offline World! A number of features were announced at Apple's WWDC/ Worldwide Developers Conference this week, but this episode of 16 Minutes on the News focuses on ...

June 21, 2020 Videogames as Medicines -- So What Is/Isn't a Digital Drug? The FDA just approved the first ever videogame that can now be legally marketed and prescribed as a medicine. It's a game called EndeavorRX (formerly ...

June 21, 2020 Snapchat & Bitmoji: Mobile, Social, Cloud Gaming, Identity At last week's Snap Partner Summit, a number of announcements -- including a navigation redesign and Bitmoji for Games -- have broader implications ...

May 31, 2020 Section 230 CDA: Content Moderation, Free Speech, the Internet In this special "2x" episode (#32) of our news show 16 Minutes -- where we quickly cover the headlines and tech trends, offering analysis, frameworks, ...

May 23, 2020 The Security and Privacy of Contact Tracing While governments, policymakers, and employers around the world are all figuring out how to reopen the economy, contact tracing -- which includes ...