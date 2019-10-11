Cultural Leadership Fund

The Cultural Leadership Fund

Portfolio

Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described on this page are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. Exits include current and former a16z portfolio companies which have been acquired as well as companies which have undergone an initial public offering or direct public offering of shares. Certain publicly traded companies on this list may still be held in Andreessen Horowitz funds. A list of investments made by funds managed by a16z is available here: https://a16z.com/investments/. Excluded from this list are investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets. Further, the list of investments is updated monthly and as such may not reflect most recent a16z investments. Past results of Andreessen Horowitz’s investments, pooled investment vehicles, or investment strategies are not necessarily indicative of future results.

Meet the CLF Team

To see the full team, click here.

Our Partner Non-Profits

Popular CLF Content

Introducing the Cultural Leadership Fund Non-Profit Partners

by Chris Lyons
Article
Read »

Introducing ‘Hustlin’ Tech’ -- Our Guides to Technology for Hustlers

by Ben Horowitz and Shaka Senghor
Article
Read »

a16z Podcast: The Power of Restorative Justice

by Van Jones, Shaka Senghor and Chris Lyons
Podcast
Listen »

Introducing the Cultural Leadership Fund

by Ben Horowitz and Chris Lyons
Article
Read »

To see the full library of Cultural Leadership Fund-related content, click here.