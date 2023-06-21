AI + a16z
The stakes are high. The opportunities are profound. From the creation of new medicines to ways to solve climate change, this is our vision for the AI-enabled future.
Why AI Will Save the WorldMarc Andreessen
No, AI won’t kill us all, take our jobs, or otherwise ruin society. The threat of not aggressively pursuing global AI dominance, however, is considerable. A counterpoint to the moral panic that is currently influencing AI policy.Read More
AI Risks, Debunked: The ConversationMarc Andreessen and Martin Casado
From tireless collaborators for advancing scientific discovery, art, and government to powerful tools for solving problems like disease and climate change, AI has the capacity to dramatically improve our lives. We should embrace it.Read More
Founders at the Forefront
A neural language model chatbot that enables open-ended conversation with characters you create.
“There are billions of people out there who are lonely and don’t have anyone to talk to. We want to give everyone access to their own deeply personalized superintelligence that has their preferred personality, visuals, and values. These characters will continue to become smarter, more useful, and more fulfilling. Their memory will get better and better. With AI, we’re creating an accessible computing platform that has a universal interface: dialogue.”
An external vector database where developers can store and search relevant contextual data for LLM apps.
“The ability to build applications that can not only remember information, but update their knowledge is absolutely needed. I think we’ll see an emergent phenomenon in memory that we’ve already seen in compute: that quantitatively changing what vector databases in memory can do will qualitatively change what’s possible. In the process, we’ll unlock a bunch of value for knowledge organization—reducing information clutter, increasing efficiency. The utility for society cannot be overstated.”
A drug discovery and development company that uses machine learning to improve how medicines are created.
“We need to collect unbiased, high-content data that provides us with multiple perspectives on human biology in health and disease, use machines to do what they do far better than humans—which is uncover patterns in those data that correspond to different biological states in health and disease—and with that machine-learned understanding, we will be better able to uncover therapeutic interventions that move people along this manifold from disease back to a healthy state.”
A collaborative software-building platform and an AI-powered code-generating tool.
“I’ve predicted that we’re going to see a billion-dollar single-person startup, and I think that’ll happen in the next couple of years. Companies will not need to be that big in order to have a really big impact. We’re going to get to a point where you’ll have fully digital software engineers that you can direct in the same way you would a team of human engineers. Every engineer will be using AI tools to power their productivity, including autonomous agents that feel like coworkers. It’s all happening at the speed of processors.”
A generative AI company building large language models for healthcare to combat the healthcare worker shortage.
“Today, we’re only able to give chronic care nurses to 1 or 2 percent of patients, because at $90 an hour the math doesn’t work. Imagine if every single person with a chronic disease had their own nurse looking after them every day, every minute of the day, who remembered everything about their past conversations and who could speak to them in any language—like a personalized guide helping them with their healthcare at all times. With AI, that’s what we can finally do.”
A platform for hosting and running machine learning models in the cloud.
“There has been so much innovation in open source machine learning. Until recently, all of this research would typically be published as academic papers around these six-month conference journal cycles and you wouldn’t talk to anyone about it in advance. In this new world, machine learning is done more like open source software as these big collaborative efforts on the internet, which is part of the reason it moves so fast. You can have an idea, and the next day somebody’s already riffed on it and made something else.”
An AI co-pilot that gives clinicians real-time predictive care signals to improve healthcare outcomes and manage costs.
“One in three nurses are leaving the workforce. We’ve demonstrated we can use AI to synthesize information and dramatically streamline workflow, saving nurses significant time. That means they do a tenth of the work, but get 10X better outcomes. The breakthrough moment is here: the data, platforms, talent, and proof points are all there. Now it’s a question of accelerating the pace at which we can show results across hundreds of use cases.”
An AI platform that makes it easy to search, filter, and analyze image and video data.
“Eighty percent of internet traffic is unstructured visual content, but most companies don’t have tools to leverage that data. That’s a shame because when you think about what could be done with all this visual content, it’s super broad: everything from analyzing medical imaging to organizing media and marketing assets to visually filtering real estate listings. And on the flip side, AI tools can filter out problematic content, so that never has to be seen by human reviewers or the wider online community.”
A biotech company using AI to map human aging and extend healthy lifespan.
“We’re finding which molecular pathways are most important for human aging and which are responsible for diseases like Alzheimer’s. We have massive data sets of tens of millions of molecular measurements, and this is fundamentally a data problem, mapping out molecular pathways through time: What are the most important features that predict future lifespan and healthspan? AI is really critical to tease out the signal from the noise and pinpoint the pathways we need to target with drugs.”
A research and deployment company developing realistic, versatile AI audio software for creators and publishers.
“Through AI, all content will be able to be produced as compelling audio in any voice and language. That applies to everything from news articles to audiobooks to movies dubbed for global audiences that preserve the original actors’ voices and emotionality. We’ve developed a model that understands context and is able to derive emotions accurately from text. So if you type something that’s happy, the audio form will sound happy, personalized to the content.”
The Builders: a16z's AI portfolio
- AKASA
- Ambience Healthcare
- Bayesian Health
- Firefly Health
- Hippocratic AI
- Komodo Health
- Levels Health
- Marker Learning
- Memora Health
- Omada Health
- Pomelo Care
- Ribbon Health
- Season Health
- Sprinter Health
- Thatch Health
- Topography Health
- Turquoise Health
- Waymark
- Zus Health
- Character.AI
- ElevenLabs
- Hippocratic AI
- OpenAI
- Anyscale
- Databricks
- Gensyn
- Hex
- Instabase
- Labelbox
- Pinecone
- Rasa
- Replicate
- Replit
- Sourcegraph
- Steamship
- Tecton
- Asserts.AI
- Coactive AI
- Cresta
- Drishti
- Equals
- Loom
- Macro
- Mem
- Navan
- People.ai
- Ambient AI
- Azra Games
- Descript
- DoNotPay
- Flock Safety
- Golden
- KoBold Metals
- Pahdo Labs
- PLAI Labs
- Ready Player Me
- Reface
- Regression Games
- Rewind
- Sardine
- Zuma
- Anduril
- Applied Intuition
- Shield AI
- Skydio
- Waymo
- BigHat Biosciences
- BioAge
- Biodock
- Cartography Biosciences
- Deepcell
- Dyno Therapeutics
- Freenome
- Genesis Therapeutics
- Inductive Bio
- insitro
- Q Bio
- Rezo Therapeutics
- Ultima Genomics
- Valar Labs
- Ventus Therapeutics
Recent AI Content
Five Predictions for the Future of Learning in the Age of AI
If leveraged well, AI has the potential to greatly enhance students’ abilities to think critically and expand their soft skills.
“Adventure is out there!”: Opportunities in AI x Travel
A new wave of startups is using AI to make the travel experience more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable. Here are some potential use cases.
Art Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Machine-Generated
Thanks to generative AI, it appears to be far easier to automate rather difficult creative tasks than to automate relatively simple programming tasks.
The Long-Tail Problem in AI, and How Autonomous Markets Can Solve It
Emerging technology can improve artificial intelligence by better harnessing market forces and coordinating human energy at an unprecedented scale.
The Generative AI Revolution Will Enable Anyone to Create Games
Generative AI will completely reshape UGC and expand the games market beyond what many thought was possible.
The New Industrial Revolution: Bio x AI
AI is industrializing biopharma and healthcare in everything from drug design and diagnostics to healthcare delivery and back-office functions. Bio can now scale, massively.
Using Generative AI to Unlock Probabilistic Products
Those who complain about hallucinations miss the point. A dispersion of outputs (including hallucinations) will unlock a whole new category of product design: probabilistic products.
Emerging Architectures for LLM Applications
A reference architecture for the LLM app stack. It shows the most common systems, tools, and design patterns used by AI startups and tech companies.
Generative AI is Coming for Insurance (May 2023 Fintech Newsletter)
How large language models could help gather relevant data for with more complex underwriting processes, like commercial and life insurance.
How To Democratize Healthcare: AI Gives Everyone The Very Best Doctor
AI is unique in its ability to apply time-series methods to understand a patient’s deviation from baseline on a granular level. AI understands how you have changed over time better than any human could—and this is much more predictive.
a16z Slack Debate: Will Generative AI Supplant Therapists, Game Makers…Friends?
There's much more to generative AI than heroic avatars. We debated the potential applications on Slack, from drug discovery to game creation.
Aligning Founder Superpowers with Product Cycles
At this early stage in generative AI, technologists and product pickers will likely have the biggest impact on which companies emerge as winners.
5 Founders on the Future of Data
Highlights from the a16z Data and AI Forum, featuring founders building products across the spectrum of data and AI use cases.
-
There's a full-blown moral panic about AI right now. But the real risk is losing the race to global AI technological superiority.
-
A curated list of resources we’ve relied on to get smarter about modern AI, including generative AI, LLMs, and transformer models.
-
New generative AI tools will affect our everyday lives in a variety of ways, from education and therapy to dating, shopping, and games.
-
In a world of retweets, upvotes, and right swipes, studies show that many of us still feel lonely. Thanks to generative AI, we potentially have a new solution: companion chatbots.
-
Rather than writing long text, we will see generative AI converge information in B2B settings. It's an approach that we call SynthAI.
-
From entertainment franchise games to the precision delivery of medicines, the a16z team highlights over 40 builder-worthy pursuits for the coming year.
-
The emergence of generative AI could yield the largest transformation the financial services market has seen in decades.
-
The long tail of AI is, in some ways, a measure of the complexity of the problem being solved and the effort needed to tackle it. There are, however, ways to treat the long tail as a first-order concern and build for it.
-
The generative AI boom is compute-bound and, as a result, a predominant factor driving the industry is simply the cost of training and inference.
-
Generative AI is the biggest thing to happen to the game industry since 3D. If you're in games, and not experimenting with it then you're already behind.
-
Generative AI will have a massive impact in the software industry and beyond. The goal of this postGenerative AI will have a massive impact on the software industry. Learn about who owns generative AI platforms, market dynamics, and business models. is to map out the market dynamics and business models.
-
In today's episode, Vijay Pande spoke with Jakob Uszkoreit, the cofounder and CEO of Inceptive. Together, they discuss all things AI—from Jakob's time at Google Brain to how humans (and computers) process language, to Inceptive’s belief in the promise of RNA, and how Jakob believes we’re entering inflection point territory with AI.
-
This is an updated version of a post we originally published in 2020. You can read the original version here....
-
AI/ML development is like reining in the natural world, more like physics and even metaphysics, where data and models are fluid. But this not just a philosophical observation; it has real implications for the margins, organizational structures, and building of such businesses. Especially as we’re in a tricky time of transition, where customers don’t even know what they’re asking for, yet are looking for AI/ML help or know it’s the future. So what does this all mean for the software value chain; for open source collaboration and commodification; for a new type of AI/ML company; and for the future of software businesses?
-
Consumer software may have adopted and incorporated AI ahead of enterprise software,...
