16 Minutes on the News #4: The Opioid Crisis

This is episode #4 of our new show, 16 Minutes, where we quickly cover recent headlines of the week, the a16z way — why they’re in the news; why they matter from our vantage point in tech — and share our experts’ views on these trends as well.

This week we do a short but deep dive on the opioid crisis, given recent data around where and who was behind the manufacturing and distribution of specific opioids:

How do opioids work, why these drugs?

Who’s to blame?

What are other directions for managing pain — and where could tech come in, even with the broader social, cultural, and structural context involved?

Our a16z experts in this episode are a16z bio general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande, in conversation with host Sonal Chokshi.