Journal Club: Bioengineering Birth

Infertility is a common struggle with limited treatment options, particularly if caused by an issue with the uterus. On this episode of the Bio Eats World Journal Club host Lauren Richardson talks to Professor Anthony Atala from the Wake Forest School of Medicine about his lab’s work engineering a replacement uterus that can — incredibly! — support pregnancy and live birth in rabbits. They discuss the Nature Biotechnology article “A tissue-engineered uterus supports live births in rabbits“; how the Atala lab created these bioengineered uteruses and tested their functionality; what kinds of conditions they can be used to treat; and potential sci-fi-esque applications.