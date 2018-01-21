The Next 3 Billion in Financial Services

watch time: 21 minutes

Traditional banking services have fallen flat for an enormous segment of the population — whether because they’re “unbanked,” or because the state of those services makes it even more expensive to be poor. Why are so many low-income populations — both in the U.S. and around the world — left behind?

In this talk delivered at our most recent annual a16z Summit in November 2017, Angela Strange shares what’s happening and why; how we might address the problem; and where this creates opportunities… Because this is also about leading indicators of what comes next in financial services, too.

image credits: Karen Abeyasekere/ U.S. Air Force