When Lars joined our firm, nobody was more excited about it than me as

I wrote here. That excitement proved to be warranted in so many ways as

Lars brought a perspective and a vibrance that we had not seen before.

He quickly expanded our thinking and horizons.

That’s why I am a little sad, but also excited to announce that Lars

has decided to move on and set up his own firm. He and we are proud of

the investments that he made and the work that he’s done here. As a

result, he will continue to sit on the boards of and oversee the

excellent companies that he invested in with us.

We are grateful for the work that he has done and look forward to

working together for many years to come.