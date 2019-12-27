Our Top 10 Bio Posts of 2019

2019 just might be the year that bioengineering went mainstream, and software took another giant bite out of the healthcare system. Here are our top 10 posts and podcasts from 2019:

Building a software company in healthcare is hard — damn hard. In this conversation—one of our top 10 podcasts of all time— a16z bio general partners Jorge Conde and Julie Yoo share their mistakes and hard-earned lessons learned with a16z partner Hanne Tidnam.

Back in 2011, Marc Andreessen first made the claim that software would eat the world. In this episode we take a look back at that thesis, think about how software has delivered on that promise and what we’ve learned… and what’s the next meal (surprise, surprise: healthcare!).

Are chia seeds actually that good for you? Will Vitamin E keep you healthy? Will breastfeeding babies make them smarter? Economist Emily Oster, author of Expecting Better and Cribsheet dives into conversation with Hanne Tidnam all about what lies beneath those studies… and how to make smarter decisions based on them (or not). (Bonus: the actual answers to all those questions and more.)

a16z bio General Partner Jorge Conde goes on a wild ride with renowned geneticist George Church, into the scientist’s mind and work, from where we really are today with CRISPR to what it really takes to go from science fiction, to lab, to reality.

This year we saw the most expensive medicine in history hit the market: a gene therapy for $2.1m. In this episode, MIT economist Andrew Lo and a16z General Partner on the Bio Fund Jorge Conde discuss how exactly we should think about the value and prices medicines of this new category of medicines pouring into our healthcare system.

On average, only 1 out of 20 medicines works when we actually bring them into the human body. It’s incredible that we find any human medicine that works at all, given that human beings are the product of billions of years of evolution. a16z bio general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande with Sonal Chokshi interview Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, on how the world’s largest producer of medicines balances the science and the business of innovation.

It’s our bio manifesto. Need we say more?

There’s a new founder in town, a new model of company building, and a whole new generation of bio companies coming. Jorge Conde compares old models with the new, and what benefits each offer. Who do *you* want to be?

It’s never been a better time to be a tech-based startup in the healthcare delivery space. We’re finally seeing the laying down of core infrastructure plus new business models and access points creating huge zones of opportunity. In this video, a16z General Partner Julie Yoo explains the key industry tailwinds leading to this perfect storm (aka, what’s different this time), what some of those new approaches are; and finally, the characteristics that might make for a winning formula for startups.

If you were to translate that old political bromide “It’s the economy, stupid” to healthcare, this might be it: It’s the 40%, stupid. 40% of factors contributing to premature death are behavioral and lifestyle choices (compare that to healthcare, which is only 10%!). Vijay Pande explains how cleaning up the modern day ‘sewers’ of our lifestyles — not through magical drugs, complex procedures, or platitudes about prevention, but through a real infrastructure of technology that enables us to modify behavior for health — could have a tremendous impact on mortality for huge swaths of the population.