The Five Revolutions in Cancer Treatment

We are at the beginning of a new era for how we treat one of humankind’s oldest and worst foes—cancer. In this talk, given at the annual a16z Summit, Jonathan Lim, CEO and cofounder of Erasca, shows us where we are in cancer treatment today, what’s working and what’s not, and what’s on the horizon. Lim, a physician-turned-entrepreneur shares the five big revolutions and latest scientific advances creating an enormous breakthrough in how we treat this disease.

Video highlights: