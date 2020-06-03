What We Can’t Reveal We Can’t Heal

Given recent events around George Floyd and far beyond, this special episode of the a16z Podcast features Shaka Senghor, a leading advocate for criminal justice reform (and bestselling author), and Terry Brown, a former police officer in East Palo Alto (who has since run his own security firms) — who, incidentally, both grew up in Detroit but ended up on different sides of the law — in conversation with a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz.
The conversation goes deep and on the ground (please note that the discussion also includes details of violence, in case you have young children listening).
